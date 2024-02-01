Elmo decided to check in on everyone and the responses were overwhelming

Someone checking in on you can make you feel a little better. Especially if it's your favorite muppet from your childhood. Recently Elmo, a red muppet from Sesame Street took to X to ask people how they were doing Monday, Jan 29. He wrote, "Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing?" Mental health concerns are growing these days or we can say that the acceptance of mental health concerns is growing these days. This is a good thing because as per the stages of grief, acceptance leads to healing. Several people responded to Elmo's post using it as an outlet to express their grief. People collectively told Elmo what was wrong with their lives while others decided to keep in and not trouble the muppet with their worries. The thread has taken X by storm. Even more so, since fellow muppets decided to back Elmo and lend an ear to him and the people facing mental health concerns.

Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing? — Elmo (@elmo) January 29, 2024

An X user @Contrarian wrote, "Every morning, I cannot wait to go back to sleep. Every Monday, I cannot wait for Friday to come. Every single day and every single week for life." He also wrote a poem as a follow-up comment, "And then one day you find. Ten years have got behind you. No one told you when to run. You missed the starting gun. The sun is the same in a relative way. But you're older. Shorter of breath, and one day closer to death." Another user @woshingo wrote, "I’m at my lowest. Thanks for asking." Another user @ohgoshga wrote, "Has anyone checked in on you, Elmo? How’re you, pal?" Another user @TheTekShow wrote, "I’m not gonna do this to you Elmo. I’m gonna hold it in and let you keep your peace. How is Zoe’s pet rock, by the way."

Wow! Elmo is glad he asked! Elmo learned that it is important to ask a friend how they are doing. Elmo will check in again soon, friends! Elmo loves you.❤️ #EmotionalWellBeing pic.twitter.com/jhn2LNKfHf — Elmo (@elmo) January 30, 2024

The thread received a whopping response and more than 193M views. This shows how everyone in society needs people they can talk to without feeling judged. The response was so overwhelming that Elmo posted a follow-up thread saying, "Wow! Elmo is glad he asked! Elmo learned that it is important to ask a friend how they are doing. Elmo will check in again soon, friends! Elmo loves you." Several people asked Elmo how he was doing including many of his muppet friends. Grover wrote, "I, Grover, am here to be a good listener whenever you need it!" Oscar the Grouch wrote, "I’m not great at listening to others share their big feelings, but my worm Slimey is. You should talk with him if you ever need to chat." Cookie Monster wrote, "Me here to talk it out whenever you want. Me will also supply cookies."

A few other friends also stopped by to show their support for Elmo in their own special way. Snuffleupagus wrote that he was glad that he had huge ears for listening to people while Abby Cadaby told him to stop by her garden if he ever needed a reminder of how magical he is. Other friends also offered to talk over a warm cup of tea. The multiple responses on the thread reflected that just having someone who wants to listen to you can make a big difference to the state you are in. The responses also show that we should collectively check on people we care for and ask them how they are doing once in a while. At the same time, we should also try to be honest about our feelings in front of our loved ones. That takes you a step closer to getting the help you need.