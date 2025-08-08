The couple recognized her semicolon tattoo—and their note left her in tears

When Katie, a server in Buffalo, New York, shared a simple story on social media, she had no idea just how many people it would touch. Her post centered around a kind gesture from a couple dining at her restaurant—one that left her in tears and uplifted thousands more online.

Katie shared a photo of the receipt left by the couple. Along with a generous tip, they’d written: "We noticed your ; tattoo. We're glad you are still here and that you helped us have a great meal. Thanks." For those familiar with the semicolon symbol, the message carried deep meaning. Often associated with mental health awareness and survival, the tattoo struck a personal chord with Katie.

In a follow-up, she revealed that she'd been having a rough week. “I brought the slip home and I am keeping it forever,” she wrote, saying she even reached out to the couple to thank them.

A tiny note with a huge impact

Katie messaged the couple directly. “Once I saw it, I couldn’t help but start bawling,” she said. “I had a pretty rough week, and your note really made an impact on me. Thank you for being such amazing people. The world needs more people like you both.”

The couple later responded, sharing that it was their first date night in months, and they wanted to spread kindness during tough times. Their simple act had a ripple effect far beyond their meal.

"So many things about this couple that make me smile. Glad you’re still here, too 💖" — kelleywatchthestars | Instagram

The story has since gone viral, resonating with those who recognize how meaningful small acts can be—especially when they acknowledge personal pain.

Text messages between a server and the couple that touched her heart.

What the semicolon tattoo really means

The semicolon tattoo is part of Project Semicolon, a movement that began in 2013 to support those struggling with depression, suicide, and mental health challenges. It represents a sentence an author could have ended—but chose not to. It’s a symbol of survival, of continuing on when things are hardest.

"The ; tattoo signifies that you could’ve stopped but kept going. It’s usually used for suicide survivors ❤️." — @7th7etter | Instagram

One commenter shared, “I’ve got a semicolon tattoo as well. I survived an attempt 21 years ago.” Another recalled a moment with a Lowe’s employee who had the same tattoo: “I grabbed both her hands and told her I’m glad she’s still here.”

The ripple effect of seeing one another

Katie’s story shows that kindness doesn't require grand gestures. One small comment—just a few thoughtful words—was enough to turn her week around. Many on social media chimed in, with one writing, “So, so beautiful. Humanity at its finest, from both parties.”

It’s clear this moment touched more than just Katie. It started a conversation—about mental health, about visibility, and about the power of reminding someone that they matter.

A call to compassion

This isn’t just a viral moment. It’s a lesson in looking up, in noticing others, in making time to show care. You never know what someone’s going through, and sometimes a kind note on a receipt is exactly what they needed to keep going.

"To anyone out there who may be struggling right now, know that you are loved and deserve to be happy. Please reach out for support—we want you here!" — @jodi.raffaele | Instagram

If you're struggling with your mental health, please reach out. Talk to a friend. Contact a helpline. Or just know this: your story isn’t over yet. Keep going. The world is better with you in it.

This article originally appeared earlier this year.