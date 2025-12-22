She added 'sad violin' music to her cheating ex's apology, and the result is a masterpiece

Breakups are hard, but they are significantly harder when your significant other cheats on you with your roommate. However, one woman decided that instead of crying over the betrayal, she would turn it into a piece of performance art.

Jax, a singer-songwriter with millions of followers on TikTok (@jaxwritessongs), received a text from her ex-boyfriend that was so tone-deaf, it practically demanded an audience, according to Comicsands.

Rather than just screenshotting it for the group chat, Jax enlisted the help of world-renowned violinist Lindsey Stirling. Together, they turned the "apology" into a dramatic reading set to the world's saddest v iolin soundtrack.

The "Apology"

The video begins with Jax adopting a somber, mock-serious tone. "Hey, I know you're probably never going to forgive me for what happened, but I wanted a chance to explain," she reads.

As Stirling begins to play a mournful melody, the text immediately pivots from an apology to gaslighting.

"I know it wasn't right that I 'technically' hooked up with your roommate, but I've been going through a lot and that's not who I am."



Lindsey Stirling meet & greet appearance at the Winter NAMM Show in Anaheim, California in 2018 Justin Higuchi via Wikimedia Commons

The use of the word "technically" did a lot of heavy lifting, but the ex wasn't done making excuses. He went on to list his own personal struggles as justification for his infidelity.

"I've been failing most of my classes, and you know I just got fired. I would really appreciate it if you would show me some sort of sympathy and stop treating me like a villain," the text read. "Plus you've been really busy at work and I've been feeling really alone. It was a one-time mistake."

The Grand Finale

As the violin music swelled to a crescendo, the duo harmonized on the most bizarre line of the text: "I love you so much more than Emily. What am I supposed to tell my family?"

But the true punchline came at the very end. After pouring out his "heart" and asking for sympathy regarding his affair with her roommate, the ex had one final, practical question.

"I'm really sorry ok... Also, did you change the Netflix password?"



The Internet Reacts

The video quickly went viral, racking up millions of views. Commenters were floored by the audacity of the ex, particularly his attempt to smooth things over to keep his streaming privileges.

"This video is why TikTok was invented. It has everything. Drama. Great interpretive reading. Inspirational music. Harmonizing. Two badass women. Netflix," one user commented.

Others pointed out the manipulative nature of the text. "'I love you so much more than Emily.' The wording implies he has feelings for the roommate, just not as much as you, so it's fine? What even are men," wrote another.

Jax, who finished third on American Idol in 2015 and is signed to Atlantic Records, has a knack for turning uncomfortable life moments into viral hits. Following the success of this video, she teased that she might start a series of "cringe apology" readings.

If they are anything like this one, we will be watching.

This article originally appeared four years ago.