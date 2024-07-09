Experts reveal why ginger ale is the most popular drink on flights

For most people, sipping on a beverage during a flight is non-negotiable and one drink that remains specifically high in demand up in the air is ginger ale. While it does not possess any unique taste, ginger ale is said to be the ideal carbonated drink for its improved taste in airplanes. There is a scientific reason behind this and it can be explained by a study titled "The effects on the taste experience in the aircraft cabin." Conducted in 2011 by the Fraunhofer Institute for Building Physics (IBP), the study focuses on why "everything tastes different in the air."

As per the study, there can be physical as well as psychological reasons why tastes are different in the air than on the ground. Talking about the physical reason, Andrea Burdack-Freitag, a researcher at IBP, said, "The altered low pressure in the passenger cabin under flight conditions changes the oxygen saturation of the blood," per Health. She also claimed that our tastebuds fall flat on a flight stating, "As a result, some of the olfactory and taste receptors become less efficient." She further explained that the low pressure in flights can make receptors for salty, sweet, and citrusy flavors less efficient, but stressed that bitter, sour, and earthy tastes are less impacted - emphasizing the edge of ginger ale over other sugary drinks.

According to Andrea, flying also affects psychological perception. "In the unfamiliar environment of the aircraft cabin, people are more exposed to basic stimuli and less likely to notice details. This pushes up stimulus thresholds, with the result that a stronger stimulus is required to trigger a response," noted the study.

Besides low pressure and changed perception, the low humidity might be another reason that ginger ale tastes better. Lisa R. Young, an adjunct professor of nutrition and food studies at New York University, explained how low pressure impacts our taste buds. "Dry air makes it more difficult to distinguish flavors. Our sense of smell reduces, which affects the way we taste our food," she said.

While improved taste is one of the reasons why people prefer ginger ale on flights, it's not the only one. In addition to that, many people tend to opt for ginger ale on flights to help settle their stomachs or avoid nausea from motion sickness. Surprisingly, ginger ale does not contain real ginger and is instead made with ginger essence, sugar, and other flavorings.

The relevance of drinking Ginger ale mid-flight has been debated even on social media platforms with the majority advocating for this carbonated and sugary drink. A TikTok user (@high.center.of.gravity) took to the platform to stress how the drink is favored on flights. The brief five-second clip has a floating caption that explains the only correct times to have ginger ale are "on a plane," while making an "easy cocktail," and "when you've been throwing up."

The fun clip posted on TikTok was well received by the online community, with many emphasizing the drink's ability to cure stomach aches. Other users talked about how the carbonated drink is on their wishlist while traveling on a flight.

Besides TikTok, the topic has also been discussed on Reddit by u/almond_tree_blossoms, who posted, "I’ve always gotten ginger ale when I fly, even if I rarely drink it elsewhere, so much that it’s almost a tradition now. I thought it was just me who did this, but I’ve asked quite a few people about this, and they said they drink it as well. Anyone else?" Most people agreed with the user. "Me. Only when I fly," commented u/Knocksveal supporting the stance.