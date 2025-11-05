Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Doctors say the ‘fart walk’ trend could help you live longer

‘Crop dust’ for your digestion’s sake.

fart walking, post-meal walk, digestion, gas relief, blood sugar, type 2 diabetes, after-dinner stroll, la passeggiata, shatapawali, gut health, light exercise, health trends, microbiome, viral trend, swearing benefits, nose picking, saliva cleaning, dental health, amylase enzyme, mucus

Going on a slow "fart walk" after dinner provides several health benefits.

Photo credit: Canva
By Erik Barnes,
Erik Barnes
See Full Bio
GOOD Staff
GOOD Staff
See Full Bio
Nov 05, 2025

When cookbook author and influencer Marilyn Smith discussed “fart walking” on her Instagram, she couldn’t have expected the concept to blow up as it did. Social media is abound with several posts with, "#fartwalk join in on the trend of taking a walk after dinner in order to better release intestinal gas and aid in digestion." While this crude method is a jokey trend, doctors are saying that fart walking can actually improve your life.

According to Dr. Tim Tiutan, an internal medicine physician at New York City’s Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, fart walking does more than just help you better digest your meals. In an Instagram reel, Dr. Tiutan states that going on a five to ten-minute walk after eating can help prevent blood sugar from spiking, thus lowering the risk of developing Type 2 Diabetes.

What doctors actually say about post-meal walks

There are additional health benefits. Fart walking can also lower the risk of developing certain cancers. Some even say that it could lower the risk of dementia, too.

A tradition with a long global history

While “fart walk” is a current trend, the actual post-dinner stroll isn’t. Italians have done the after dinner la passeggiata evening walks around town since the Renaissance. Indian culture also promotes shatapawali strolls after an evening meal. Centuries before that, a Chinese proverb was written that said, “If you take 100 steps after each meal, you’ll live to 99.” And, yes, in the end, all of these cultures were promoting you to walk after meals so you can digest and fart better.

- YouTube youtu.be

While this does sound gross and immature, fart walking isn’t the only rude activity that can benefit you. Openly swearing is an example. There is research that shows that a well-placed f-bomb can help you regulate emotions, work out harder in the gym, and even boost pain tolerance on a physical level. Depending on the setting and situation, casual swearing can also create opportunities for certain communities to bond together since the taboo has been broken and can signal to folks that they can lower their guard safely.


@lingonardi healthy cussing #linguistics #language #science #cussing ♬ Famous Mozart's Turkish March(872150) - East Valley Music

Where the claims go too far

In terms of physical health, as disgusting as it sounds, picking your nose and even eating your boogers could provide some health benefits. While there are certain obvious downsides to nose-picking and no one is recommending you make a meal of it, consuming mucus and boogers could help boost your immune system through additional exposure to certain pathogens. On top of that, salivary mucins within mucus can form a barrier on your teeth which can prevent bacteria that causes cavities.

swearing benefits, nose picking, saliva cleaning, dental health, amylase enzyme, mucus Pictured: A healthy practice?Photo credit: Canva

While we’re on the subject of saliva, it turns out that the parental instinct to wipe off and clean faces and items with spit has some scientific backing. Human saliva contains amylase, an enzyme that can effectively break down starches, making it an effective cleaning agent if you run out of cleaning spray.

How to try it politely in real life

While fart walking, booger eating, and spit cleaning while you swear up a storm might have some health benefits, it might not be the best to do them all at the same time in public if you want any friends. That said, indulging in these habits, especially fart walking, could help extend your life. Just be sure to practice these things discreetly.

This article originally appeared in May.

after-dinner strollamylase enzymeblood sugardental healthdigestionfart walkinggas reliefgut healthhealth trendsla passeggiatalight exercisemicrobiomemucusnose pickingpost-meal walksaliva cleaningshatapawaliswearing benefitstype 2 diabetesviral trendpast events

The Latest

Coldplay, Chris Martin, Rob O'Byrne, crowd-surfing, wheelchair, concert, viral video, The Guardian, BBC, inspirational
Past Events

Man in wheelchair crowd-surfs at Coldplay concert. Then Chris Martin makes it really special.

fart walking, post-meal walk, digestion, gas relief, blood sugar, type 2 diabetes, after-dinner stroll, la passeggiata, shatapawali, gut health, light exercise, health trends, microbiome, viral trend, swearing benefits, nose picking, saliva cleaning, dental health, amylase enzyme, mucus
Past Events

Doctors say the ‘fart walk’ trend could help you live longer

worries, worry window, therapy tip, stress relief, therapeutic
Featured

Experts say this daily 30-minute or less technique stops your worries from running wild

job interviews, job applications, careers, funny job interview stories, weird job interviews
Humor

Candidates, hirers share 6 craziest, funniest things they encountered during job interviews

More For You

baby names, '80s names, Colleen Slagen, @namingbebe, TikTok, naming expert, Heather, Jennifer, vintage names, parenting

A young couple looks with their new-born baby

Canva

17 once-trendy ‘80s girl names that just ‘didn't age well’

Naming a baby is one of the first big decisions new parents make. While some look for modern, unique names, others turn to the past, hoping to find a retro gem. But as one baby name expert is pointing out in a viral video, there's a big difference between "vintage" and just "dated."

Colleen Slagen, who runs the popular TikTok account @namingbebe, sparked a massive online conversation with a video breaking down popular '80s names that have completely fallen off the charts.

Keep ReadingShow less
Joey Grundl, Domino's, pizza delivery, hero, rescue, kidnapped, Taylor Swift, Reputation Tour, Wisconsin, WITI Milwaukee

Joey Grundy the delivery driver speaks on camera

WITI Milwaukee | YouTube

Domino's pizza guy saves woman's life, then gets to meet Taylor Swift

It's one of those classic "right place, right time" stories that's resonating with audiences all over again. Joey Grundl, a Domino's pizza delivery driver in Waldo, Wisconsin, was just doing his job when he was thrust into a life-or-death situation and hailed as a hero.

Grundl was delivering a pizza when the door was answered by a man, Dean Hoffman. But it was what Grundl saw over Hoffman's shoulder that set off alarms. He spotted a middle-aged woman with a visible injury who was desperately, and silently, trying to get a message to him.

Keep ReadingShow less
sonogram, ultrasound, dog, baby, Inês Egner, Goulash, TikTok, viral video, pregnancy, funny

A couple holds a framed sonagram

Canva

An expecting couple's ultrasound photo has family members all saying the same, hilarious thing

An expecting mother, Inês Egner, recently went in for her 20-week anatomy scan, one of the most exciting moments for parents to get a clear look at their growing baby. But when the doctor handed her the sonogram report, she was stunned—not by anything abnormal, but by a hilariously familiar face.

Their unborn son looked exactly like their dog, Goulash.

Keep ReadingShow less
cashless banking, bank policies, ANZ branch, Smart ATMs, cash withdrawal, digital payments, Australia banks, viral TikTok, bank teller, branch services, over-the-counter, customer rights, privacy concerns, surveillance, cash access, ATM limits, banking trends, closing accounts, Macquarie Bank, cashless society

Taryn Compton shares her disbelief after being told her bank no longer handles cash withdrawals.

TikTok | @basketballmumma

She tried to withdraw her own cash but the bank had a rule she never saw coming

Most people assume that if they walk into a bank, they can withdraw their own money without a problem. But for one woman in Australia, that wasn’t the case.

Taryn Compton, who goes by @basketballmumma on TikTok, recently shared her frustrating experience at her bank when she attempted to withdraw $3,500 in cash—only to be told that the branch no longer handles cash at the counter. The unexpected policy change left her stunned, and her video about the ordeal quickly went viral.

Keep ReadingShow less
Musharaf Asghar, Educating Yorkshire, Mr. Burton, stammer, speech, teacher, keynote speaker, inspirational, reunion

(L) A young man with headphones on speaking at a podium while listening to music; (R) His teachers watching nervously

YouTube | Photo by @OurStories

A teacher's simple music trick helps a 16-year-old boy overcome a debilitating stutter

For anyone who watched the hit show "Educating Yorkshire," it’s a moment impossible to forget. A 16-year-old student, Musharaf Asghar, who battled a severe stammer that often left him unable to speak, was encouraged by his teacher, Mr. Matthew Burton, to try an unconventional technique. Inspired by The King's Speech, Mr. Burton had Musharaf listen to music on headphones while delivering a speech, Metro.co.uk reported.

The result was stunning. Musharaf spoke fluently, and the entire nation was moved.

Keep ReadingShow less
Harrison Okene, Jascon-4, shipwreck, lone survivor, rescue video, diver, Nigeria, air pocket, BBC, The Guardian

A shipwreck underwater

Canva

Mind-blowing video shows the moment a crew member was found alive in a sunken ship after 3 days

It’s a piece of rescue footage so dramatic it looks like a scene from a Hollywood movie, and it's captivating audiences all over again. The video, shared by the BBC, shows a diver exploring the wreckage of a sunken tugboat, 100 feet below the ocean's surface. The diver sees a hand and assumes, like the 11 other crew members, that it's a body. Then, the hand grabs him.

This is the incredible true story of Harrison Okene, the lone survivor of the Jascon-4, and the moment he was found after three days trapped in a tiny air pocket.

Keep ReadingShow less
drone, dog rescue, coyote, Whiskey the dog, Chris Laughlin, Natural State Drone Solutions, thermal imaging, Arkansas, KATV, good news

(L) A young puppy; (R) A man operates a drone

Canva

Drone pilot helps missing dog escape from a coyote in dramatic rescue video

Commercial drones have a lot of applications beyond capturing nifty aerial photos for your wedding or real estate listing. In many cases, like disaster and search-and-rescue efforts, they can even help save lives. Natural State Drone Solutions, a company based in Russellville, Arkansas, uses the technology for pet tracking—and, in one dramatic example, they helped a couple rescue their missing dog from the clutches of a coyote.

Chris Laughlin, the company’s owner, detailed the encounter in an interview with Little Rock, Arkansas, ABC affiliate KATV. "The owners called me up and sounded pretty desperate," he said.

Keep ReadingShow less
Cristian Marian Becheanu, Romania, hero, firefighter, toddler saved, well rescue, good news, inspirational, viral story, ISU Dolj

Rescuers attempt to locate survivors

Canva

After 11 hours of failed attempts, a local teen hero saved a 3-year-old from a well

It’s a story of "extraordinary courage" from 2013 that continues to circulate online, and for good reason. In a town in Romania, a three-year-old boy named Gabriel had fallen into a deep, narrow well. For 11 agonizing hours, a large team of professional rescue workers gathered at the scene, trying every method they could to retrieve him. Every attempt had failed.

As the situation grew more desperate, an unlikely hero stepped forward. Cristian Marian Becheanu, a local teenager, volunteered to be lowered into the hole.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025