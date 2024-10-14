'Game of Thrones' author shares brutally honest message for 'people pleasers' and we feel attacked

In HBO’s popular show “Game of Thrones,” the character of Tyrion Lannister became a fan favorite for his devil-may-care attitude despite his short stature. But he was also the personal favorite character of author George RR Martin, who originally wrote the book on which the show is based. Martin believes in things that Lannister says in the novel, and lives by them as well. In a 2012 interview with Adrià Guxens of Adria's News, at the Celsius 232 Festival of Avilés, Martin revealed why “trying to please everyone is a horrible mistake.” While the author may have been speaking in the context of GOT's ending, the message he shared is one that applies to all 'people pleasers'.

Image Source: George RR Martin attends HBO's "House of the Dragon" FYC Screening at Directors Guild Of America on March 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO)

When Adria first met him in the interview room, he recorded some details that he could observe about Martin, and went on to describe him as “an old man with a cap, suspenders, goggles, and a lush white beard.” The writer said that Martin was sitting in an armchair, which he held on to as if it was an imposing Iron Throne, such as the one depicted in his novel.

During the interview, Adria asked him how he dealt with knowing that the ending of a novel wouldn’t please everyone. Martin said, “Of course, I will disappoint some of my fans because they are making theories about who will finally take the throne: who would live, who would die… and they even imagine romantic pairings.” He said he had already experienced this situation with two of his novels, “Feast for Crows” and “Dance with Dragons.” However, no one can please everyone, he said while quoting some words of the American actor, Rick Nelson, “You can't please anyone, so you've got to please yourself.”

“So I will write the two last books as good as I am capable of,” Martin told Adria, and added, “I think the great majority of my readers would be happy with it.” He emphasized that trying to please everyone is a horrible mistake. “I don't say you should annoy your readers but art isn't a democracy and should never be a democracy. It's my story and those people who get annoyed should go out and write their own stories; the stories they wanna read.”

Image Source: Writer/producer George R.R. Martin, winner of the award for Outstanding Drama Series for 'Game of Thrones'. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images)

Later in the interview, the “A Storm of Swords” author also said that he never changes his ideas just because his fans don’t like them. He called out people on the internet saying that, for each correct theory on the Internet are at least 1,000 incorrect theories. “People see shadows on the wall when there is nothing.”

George R.R. Martin says social media is dominated by 'anti-fans'



"Toxicity is growing. It used to be fun talking about our favorite books and films, and having spirited debates with fans who saw things different… but ... it is no longer enough to say “I did not like [this]… pic.twitter.com/hR0xyBBHYa — Culture Crave 🎃 (@CultureCrave) February 1, 2024

Having sold more than 90 million books in fantasy, horror, and science fiction, Martin is known as one of the legendary fiction writers of the century. His novels are known for describing majestic scenes in castles, supernatural creatures, and gigantic battles, while his stories depict a grim and real picture of the world. What he said back in 2012 went on to influence the outcome of the show based on his books, when fans were left disappointed by the ending of the final season of "Game of Thrones."