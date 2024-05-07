Grandma with Alzheimer's who only remembers Sam Thompson has a priceless reaction when he responds

Living with Alzheimer’s is difficult for the patient, as well as for their family members. It takes away the brain’s ability to form new memories, causing the person suffering to feel vulnerable and grim. Recently, a woman who goes as @chloerebecca1993x on TikTok shared a collage of snaps showing her grandma who is an Alzheimer’s patient. While the granny has forgotten everything else, she still remembers Sam Thompson, a renowned TV personality. So, the internet congregated together to attract Thompson’s attention to this viral video. And it seems, their attempts succeeded.

Image Source: Sam Thompson attends the Sky Group Premiere of "House Of The Dragon" in Leicester Square on August 15, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage)

In a video shared a week ago, Clo wrote, “I need people’s help. This is my grandma. She has developed advanced Alzheimer’s. The only person she remembers is Sam Thompson.” Clo revealed that her grandma has a cushion printed with the portrait of Thompson, and she carries it with her everywhere she goes, even to the hospital bed. “She only remembers him. All I need is a message for my grandma from him,” Clo appealed to the viewers.

She said that while other memories keep fleeting in and out of her grandma’s consciousness, one memory stays with her all the time, the memory of Thompson, probably because he looks like her husband. Her partner died during lockdown, she wrote in the caption.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | shvets production

“She’s been going through so much. I just want to make her wish come true. Please tag Sam Thompson in this. I have emailed and inboxed. This is my last resort. I will not stop till he sees this,” she said. Among the viewers, swarms of people buckled up to catch Thompson’s attention. They started vigorously tagging Sam Thompson as well as his girlfriend Zara McDermott in the comments. “How incredible! I’m so invested to see how this unfolds,” commented @jode_xox. Cloe said she would keep the viewers updated.

Image Source: Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott attend the BRIT Awards 2024 at The O2 Arena on March 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

A week passed by and people still kept tagging @samthompson in yet another video. Through their comments, they urged Thompson to pay attention. Turns out that the radio presenter responded to TikTokers’ request. Clo posted another video informing, “We told my grandma that @Samthompsonuk had been in touch and she said ‘Has he really?’ Means so much… I just want to do everything I can to make my grandma happy.”

In her latest update, Clo said that Thompson’s management had reached out to them. “I cannot thank you all enough for this. Without you liking, commenting or sharing this would not have gotten to the point of someone reaching out to us,” she said in the caption. A few hours later, Clo posted another video describing it as, “Grandma’s reaction to Sam contacting her.” In the video, she showed her grandma’s priceless reaction as Thompson spoke to her in a video. She seemed to think that she was actually in a FaceTime with him, for she kept on making replies to the video.

“Today was the first time in years I saw her smile like she used to smile,” said Clo to the TikTokers who were touched by the lovely video. Even the “Made in Chelsea” star took the time to comment from his official TikTok account @Samthompsonuk.

Image Source: TikTok | @samthompsonuk

Image Source: TikTok | @karleneinnexo

Image Source: TikTok | @chloedoc29

People recounted the wonders of social media in the comment section. “Thanks given me goosebumps. I saw your other video earlier and hoped this would happen,” said @stacey_m_. Whereas, tons of others showered their praises and appreciation for the “Hit Radio” host. @lisa.troth commented, “Sam is an absolute angel man but let's not forget what an angel you are for making this happen for her.”

#alzheimers #fyp #blowthisup #trending #viralvideo #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #journey #dementia #pleasehelp ♬ original sound - CLO @chloerebecca1993x I have waited years for my grandmas face to light up like this…. Since my grandad left it went. And today was the first time in years i saw her smile like she used to smile…. I cannot thank everyone enough for your support to my dear grandma.. With out you all liking commenting and sharing this would never of been possible… On behalf of me and my mum, we will never be able to thankyou all enough @Samthompsonuk thankyou for taking the time out of your day to do this for her. The journey is not over yet…. 🥹💕 #samandgrandma

You can follow Clo (@chloerebecca1993x) on TikTok for more snippets of her life with her grandma.