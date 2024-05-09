Heartwarming reason why Disneyland characters follow special 'hug rule': 'It is so healing'

Visiting Disneyland is still on a lot of people's bucket list. Venturing into the unique theme park and bringing our favorite characters to life is a "once in a lifetime" opportunity. While the colorful cast of the eccentric Walt Disney World makes the theme parks special, there is an unsaid rule that makes them even more magical. This magical and heartwarming tradition is known as the "Disney Hug Rule," per Goodnet.

Representative Image Source: Parade during Disneyland Paris - 15th Anniversary Celebration at Disneyland Paris in Marne-La-Vallee / Paris, France. (Photo by Toni Anne Barson/WireImage)

In a TikTok video uploaded by @thedisneybarbie, the user has addressed the informal guideline. They also expressed gratitude towards the entertainment giant for creating moments that linger in the hearts of children and their families. The brief yet heartwarming clip was captioned, "I didn’t know this until late last year when I was told that it’s the characters practice to never let go of the child’s hug first and to allow the child to hug as long as they want."

This informal guideline is closely followed by the costumed characters who are seen moving around the magical landscapes of Disney parks. The hug rule, which is not formal in nature, states that characters are instructed not to break a hug with a guest until the guest initiates the parting. Since the inception of these beautiful theme parks, this hugging practice has become a cherished part of the Disney experience, particularly for children who enjoy the warmth of these magical embraces for as long as they want.

The enforcement of the Disney Hug Rule shows nothing but commitment to creating meaningful and lasting memories for its visitors. The biggest beneficiary of this tradition is children as they yearn for a hug from their favorite Disney character and hence these costumed characters become more than just performers in attire. These performers ensure that each and every visitor leaves the park with good memories.

While these hearty hugs are not just restricted to children, the majority of these embraces are taken by the younger audience. For kids, meeting their favorite characters is a dream come true, and the ability to share an extended hug with an iconic character like Mickey, Cinderella, or Elsa adds an extra layer of enchantment to the encounter.

The TikTok clip has received plenty of positive comments from users who have expressed their gratitude towards this special rule. Some users shared their heartwarming experiences of the theme park. One user, @mugglesnuggler commented, "This would explain why Cinderella hugged my son for a solid 3 minutes and just rubbed his back." Another user, @courtneyjuerg commented, "Even as an adult. The Disney hug rule is so healing."