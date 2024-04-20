At restaurants, wastage of extra food can hardly be avoided. While some donate leftovers to poor people in their community, others just throw the excessive food away. But one restaurant in Arkansas has been garnering praise for doing something out of the ordinary. They fed a homeless man who had turned up at their door, not leftovers, but a full-fledged freshly-cooked meal.

A woman named Ronda Chung from Little Rock, Arkansas was visiting the El Sur Street Food restaurant in January of 2023 when she witnessed this wholesome scene unfolding. She posted a note on Facebook expressing her admiration for the restaurant, “El Sur Street Food Co. is the epitome of compassion and local love,” she wrote. According to her post, a homeless man stepped into the restaurant and asked if they had any food. He probably would have wondered if they would kick him out.

But to his surprise, an employee behind the counter said, “I would love to pay for your food,” and asked if he would like to hear some recommendations. The employee suggested dishes like the popular "Con Todo baleada" instead of giving him cheaper items from the menu like chips and salsa, or a pupusa.

The restaurant worker asked the man if he wanted to eat at a table or wanted the meal packed. The man, abashed by his kind gesture, replied that he didn’t want to bother him. The employee answered, “I am not bothered by you being here,” and offered him a table.

The Facebook post has over 3.1k likes. People, most of them already impressed by the El Sur restaurant’s service, were touched by the kind-heartedness of this worker. A comment revealed that the name of this benignant employee was Chris.

Ronda’s post instantly became widespread all over social media. On X, several people reposted the story complimenting heartfelt messages about the restaurant employee. @_hoggystyle_ wrote, “If only everyone was as compassionate as this man!”

A story worth crossing over on that other social media platform. A small interaction and moment observed that exemplifies what makes many of us @LRproud501 .



And should you pass through the Rock City, do stop in at El Sur for the great eats (baleadas & papusas!) & kind welcome. pic.twitter.com/6TScCny4Bi — Kiser (@kiserstallings) January 5, 2023

@lrproud501 quoted the story, “Man this made me smile and tear up at the same time.” Like Facebook, people on X too said they were eager to try eating out at the benevolent restaurant. @cierraclarkTV commented, “Love this! Now I have to try El Sur!” @jordandjones4 affirmed “Everybody go try El Sur!! Awesome food, and even more awesome people! They deserve all of our business!”

The post was also shared byReddit group r/MadeMeSmile, where u/1outkastwill commented, “We need to make stories like this more common. I hope people in the community hit up this place and show support for this business. We need more people like this in the world.” “Thank you for sharing this with us. This is the kind of story that everyone needs to hear. Props to that restaurant worker for doing what he did to make that man feel like a human being,” added u/pilgrimpayne59.

The Arkansas restaurant mirrored the united strength of humanity by feeding the vulnerable man a good meal. If there were more restaurants like this, no soup kitchens would be required anymore. “This is the Arkansas I want,” Ronda wrote in her Facebook post.