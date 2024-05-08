How a golden retriever became the mayor of a town in California and slayed it

After a two-hour drive from Los Angeles, towards San Jacinto mountains’ peak, nestles the town of Idyllwild, at an elevation of 5400 feet. The Southern California town is dotted with winding mountain roads, rocky formations, wild strawberries, and sequoia trails. But beyond all these, the primary attraction here is Idyllwild’s cute mayor- Mayor Max, a sandy-haired pup, popping his chestnut eyes and wagging his tail.

Image Source: 15 Nov 1994: A FOG LAYER COVERS THE HILLS AT IDYLLWILD, CALIFORNIA. (Photo by Mike Powell)

Mayor Max is a 1-year-old, full-grown American purebred pooch with the legal name of Maximus Mighty-Dog Mueller III. He has been the beck-and-call of the town since July 2022. He is the third dog in the tradition of canines holding the mantle of mayorship in this town, which is non-incorporated and has no human mayor.

This cute tradition dates back to 2012 when Idyllwild Animal Rescue Friends (ARF) came up with a novel idea for a fundraiser; an election in which no humans were allowed to participate, according to the Los Angeles Times. It was not a difficult campaign as the local political decisions of the mountain town were handled by the Riverside County Board of Supervisors who readily accepted the proposal.

Phyllis Mueller, who serves with her husband Glen Warren as the mayor’s co-chief of staff, said that the most unusual part of the whole arrangement wasn’t that it resulted in a canine mayor, but the fact that the process was nonpartisan. She added that a canine mayor offered a rare attraction for people which a human mayor could not provide otherwise.

“If I were mayor of Idyllwild and I told people that I was going to be downtown at 2 p.m. to meet the people, most people wouldn’t come and they certainly wouldn’t come every day,” she said. “If I publish that Mayor Max is going to be downtown at 2 p.m. hundreds of people will come because it’s interesting and unusual to see a dog as a mayor.”

The first Mayor Max joined office in July 2012 but was diagnosed with cancer and put down in April 2013. Mueller and her husband acquired another golden retriever, and Mayor Max II joined the office as a 2-month-old puppy and finished his term. By this time, the townspeople were beginning to love their beloved mayor and were looking forward to meeting him at events and ceremonies.

Mayor Max II served until July 30, 2022, passing away from cancer at the age of 9. He was people's favorite for nine years. Thereupon, Mayor Max III began his term on December 9, 2022, at the age of 3 months. “The community overwhelmingly agreed that a canine mayor or a feline mayor is better than any human,” Janice Murasko, the director of operations at ARF told The Washington Post. “We never expected it would turn into this.”

Today, Mayor Max III has a small staff, consisting of two “deputy co-mayors,” both golden retrievers named Mitzi and Mikey, as well as a “vice mayor" who is also a golden retriever named Meadow. Mueller and her husband own all four dogs. “People ask me if the dogs know that they’re the mayor, and they absolutely do,” Mueller said. The dog enjoys his stature by keeping a selection of brightly-colored neckties in a closet at his home in Idyllwild.

Mayor Max likes to snack on rotisserie chicken and kibbles. The 'paw-litician' has attended thousands of events in the town, including ribbon-cutting ceremonies, tree-lighting events, Halloween parties, and Fourth of July parades. “Mayor Max is a full-time job,” said Mueller, adding that the dogs enjoy their work in the community and are always excited when interacting with people. “I never say no to an event. If the mayor gets invited, we go. The mayor is very accessible to his constituents.”

Mueller currently manages the mayor’s social media profiles, including his Instagram page, which has nearly 129,000 followers. The local shops of town also sell Mayor Max merchandise, such as T-shirts that say, “The paw is the law.” Mayor Max is an additive and celebrity tourist attraction to the town that is already loved for spiritual retreats, nature trails, hiking, and biking.