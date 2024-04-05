Ian Wright cries 'uncontrollably' after reuniting with his beloved teacher who he thought had died

Many know Ian Wright for his illustrious football career, particularly his time with Arsenal FC. During his playing days, he established himself as one of the best forwards in the Premier League. The tall striker was memorable for his explosive pace and never-say-never attitude. In a throwback video shot in 2005, the former football player is seen getting emotional after meeting his favorite teacher who he thought had passed away. Wright was shooting at the club's Highbury Stadium for ITV 4's documentary on him, "Real Life," when he was reunited with Sydney Pigden, his primary school teacher. Wright attended primary school in Brockley, south London.

Image Source: West Ham Utd FC and England International Footballer Ian Wright, Mbe Outside Buckingham Palace after receiving the MBE. (Photo by Avalon/Getty Images)

In this clip, uploaded by BBC, we see Wright taking a stroll inside the stadium and as he looks around, he pauses with a shocked expression on his face. The camera then pans to Sydney Pigden, Wright's former teacher. At first, he looks completely shocked and in disbelief, but slowly his reactions transform into happiness. Out of sheer respect, Wright takes off his cap and utters the words "You're alive!" as he shakes Pigden's hand. The Arsenal legend then covers his face with his cap and cries like a "5-year-old" because he never had thought he would see his teacher again. "Uncontrollable crying because of how happy I was to see him," he recalled in an exclusive interview with We Hussle.

For Wright, Pigden was more than just his tutor. He saw him as his support system and to date talks about his influence on his professional career. Wright dedicated his 2016 autobiography "A Life in Football" to Pigden, who sadly passed away aged 95 in 2018.

"He had a massive impact on me," Wright said in an interview with The42. "He was a guiding light, all the way through my career, as people saw in the video when I was reunited with him. I dedicated my book to him and I think that was the least I could do for somebody that literally turned my life around, in respect to teaching me how to be a decent human being."

Wright had a tough childhood as he grew up in an unstable home. In desperate times, Pigden ensured Wright followed his dreams and sports aspirations. In his documentary, the opening frames show Wright briefly talking about his teacher and how he played a massive role in his professional career. The Arsenal legend had a hard time keeping the emotion out of his voice while he was talking about Pigden.

Wright retired from the sport in 2000, marking an end to a fruitful career that saw him rake in 185 goals for Arsenal, successfully becoming one of the highest goalscorers in the Gunner's history. After hanging up his boots, the Arsenal legend became a familiar face/voice on TV screens and digital space, as he has often made appearances as a pundit in football analysis programs for the likes of BBC, BT Sport, ITV, and Sky Sports.

Image source: Former England player Ian Wright looks before the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Qualifier group D match between England and Luxembourg at Bet365 Stadium on September 06, 2022. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

As per current developments, Wright took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that he would be quitting BBC's flagship show "Match of the Day."