Incredible clip shows robot setting new world record by solving a Rubik's Cube in mind-boggling time

Usually, robots are designed with the capacity to do things that seem unfathomable to most humans. From scanner robots that can pore through a book in seconds to advanced humanoids who can participate in human interaction, the list is endless. This time, a robot designed by Mitsubishi Electric has left people curious after it smashed the record for being the “fastest robot” to have solved one of the most puzzling games in the world, the Rubik’s Cube.

Image Source: Guinness World Records

It is the robot that usually positions wires in motors for appliances like air conditioners and ventilator fans, but this time it cracked the iconic Rubik’s Cube in just 0.305 seconds, breaking all the previous records and accepting the Guinness World Records certificate on May 21, 2024.

New record: Fastest robot to solve a rotating puzzle cube - 0.305 seconds 🤯



Mitsubishi Electric Corporation knocked 0.07 seconds off the previous record 🤩 pic.twitter.com/WWZf2xusSc — Guinness World Records (@GWR) May 23, 2024

Named by its engineer as “TOKUI Fast Accurate Synchronized Motion Testing Robot,” the mechanical toy showcased its groundbreaking capacity by solving the six-colored puzzle in a time that is less than what a human takes to blink. According to The Asahi Shimbun, a human blink lasts between 0.1 and 0.3 seconds. It takes a little more than 3 seconds for the fastest person to solve the puzzle cube.

🏅Mitsubishi Electric has achieved a new world record for the fastest robot to solve a puzzle cube✨.

The time needed? Just a breathtaking 0.305 seconds!

The robot is constructed from high-speed, high-precision factory automation equipment & control technology!

Don't blink! 🤖. pic.twitter.com/MQLUtP4Bu4 — Mitsubishi Electric|FA|Global (@Mitsubishi_FA) May 24, 2024

The trailblazing robot is equipped with high-speed, high-precision factory automation (FA) equipment and control technology, as per Mitsubishi Electric. Its inventive rotation mechanism enables the machine to perform a 90° rotation in only 0.009 seconds. The mechanism is designed using Mitsubishi Electric's compact, high-power, signal-responsive servomotors and a color-recognition algorithm developed with proprietary AI technology. The color-recognition algorithm, together with AI and cameras, supports the robot in identifying the different colors of the six faces that define the puzzle cube.

Rubik’s Cube is a puzzle that intrigues everyone, from children to adults. The 50-year-old 3D puzzle, although not unsolvable, is pretty knackering to figure out. While some play it for fun, others solve it as a game or sport. The puzzle is considered "solved" when each of its six faces has a solid color. Invented by Hungarian sculptor and professor of architecture Ernő Rubik, the “Magic Cube” typically measures 5.6 centimeters on each side. The puzzle cube is a cubical matrix consisting of 26 unique miniature cubes, also known as "cubies" or "cubelets". Each of these includes a concealed inward extension that interlocks with the other cubes while permitting them to move to different locations.

People have been participating in “speedcubing” tournaments since the 80s. The human record for solving a Rubik’s Cube is 3.13 seconds, set by US champion cuber Max Park in 2023. In 2016, a robot broke the world record and solved the cube in 0.637 seconds. In 2018, this record was further broken by a robot developed by MIT students Ben Katz and Jared Di Carlo. Their gizmo solved the Rubik’s Cube in 0.38 seconds. Tokui’s robot has beaten even that.

Image Source: Guinness World Records

“I checked the videos of the previous record holder, and I felt that the motor we have is better than theirs. So I was confident that we can beat them with speed,” the engineer said, as per the Guinness World Records. "Shaving off time as much as possible was difficult, but it was fun at the same time. I never had issues with motivation through the project," he added.

Image Source: Guinness World Records

In the first attempt, the machine spun so fast that the puzzle got jammed. In the second attempt, the robot was able to shuffle the puzzle cube into its correct form, shattering all the previous records, and solving it at a speed that is regarded as ten times faster than a human cuber.

Image Source: Guinness World Records

Speaking about the record-setting robot, Yuji Yoshimura, Senior General Manager, Component Production Engineering Center, Mitsubishi Electric said, "To demonstrate our technical capabilities in achieving high-speed, high-precision windings, which are key to increasing the productivity and efficiency of motors used in many of our products, our young engineers voluntarily worked to set the world record, resulting in a Guinness World Records title, which has motivated our engineers to further develop their technical skills. We will continue to take on exciting challenges using the technology we have cultivated in motor development to support global manufacturing."