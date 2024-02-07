Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer have 'Friends' reunion in hilarious Super Bowl ad

If you are missing the iconic show "Friends", you might be in for a wonderful surprise during the Super Bowl. The surprise would not take place during the games though, it would come in during the commercials. Former friends co-stars David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston are reuniting to star in a Super Bowl commercial for Uber Eats. The multi-star commercial with the Friends duo also has Victoria and David Beckham, Usher and Jelly Roll. A commercial so nostalgic ironically has a theme of forgetfulness. Portrayed well enough to tickle people's funny bones. Even the reunion all of us have been waiting for starts on a note of forgetfulness.

UNDATED PHOTO: Actors Matt Le Blanc (L), David Schwimmer (C) and Jennifer Aniston are shown in a scene from the NBC series "Friends". The series received 11 Emmy nominations, including outstanding comedy series, by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences July 18, 2002 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Warner Bros. Television/Getty Images)

In the commercial, Aniston keeps forgetting her on-screen love and his role in her life. The fun chemistry between the two isn't forgotten though. The commercial starts with Jennifer Aniston in a studio parking lot thanking an employee for getting her Uber Eats bag for her. The employee tells Aniston that she didn't know that Uber Eats delivers groceries as well. She adds that needs to remember that. Aniston's reply pretty much sums up the essence of the commercial. She says, "Well, you know what they say, in order to remember something, you got to forget something else. Make a little room.” Next, she meets her former Friends co-star David Schwimmer who rushes to greet her with a hug. Aniston is hesitant to return the hug. She surprisingly asks her longtime co-star, "Have we met?" Later in the clip, she also asks Schwimmer to give her a hint to which he replies that they worked with each other for ten years. Recognition still hadn't dawned on the former Friends star and she just pretended to recognise him. As she walks away she mumbles that it is impossible for her to forget ten years of her life while Shwimmers says, "I hate this town."

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 30: Jelly Roll attends the "Jelly Roll: Save Me" Documentary World Premiere at the Ryman Auditorium on May 30, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

The commercial also features Jelly Roll, an American singer and rapper who has tattoos all over his face. He wakes up and questions who has doodled all over his face and tries to wash his tattoos off. When they don't come off he panics completely forgetting that he got inked. Victoria and David Beckham also feature in the commercial and hilariously forget Victoria Beckham's iconic group Spice Girl's name. David asks if she remembers when she used to be a "Pepper Lady." Victoria adds to the fun by saying that she thinks it was "Cinnamon Sisters." Other guesses include Basil Babes and Paprika Girls making the theme even more fun. Usher, who is going to be headlining the Super Bowl halftime show this year closes the ad by saying, "I hope I get to play a halftime show someday, man." The tagline of the commercial says, "Whatever you forget, remember Uber Eats gets groceries."

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - JULY 25: (L-R) Co-owner David Beckham of Inter Miami CF and wife Victoria Beckham look on prior to the Leagues Cup 2023 match between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium on July 25, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The trailer of the commercial was also equally funny. It stars Victoria and David Beckham who tease that they will be starring in a big commercial. They say that Jessica Aniston will also be a part of it, forgetting the actress's name repeatedly to play on the theme of the commercial. As David Beckham nudges Victoria Beckham to tell people what the commercial was to she replies with an "I am trying." She finally says that it will be aired during the big baseball game. To this, the footballer says that it is a "super big baseball game." Victoria Beckham adds that maybe it was the "Hockey Bowl." Both of them finally agree on that. The commercial will air on Feb 11 during the Kansas City Chiefs' and the San Francisco 49ers' face-off in Super Bowl LVIII, to be aired on CBS at 6:30 p.m. ET.