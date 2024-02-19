Late husband sends his wife flowers and a card every year on Valentine's Day

This man has figured out a wonderful way to remind his wife that he'll be by her side forever. Diana Maver, 77, receives flowers from her husband on every Valentine's Day even after his death. Her husband John died more than six years ago in October 2017 as per ABC San Fransisco Station KGO. But he made this little arrangement before that so his wife is always reminded of his love. One of their daughters Marilee Heard beautifully said that through whatever magic works in her father's world, a bouquet shows up at her mom's doorstep from her dad every year. The love story began when the couple met in high school when they were 16 years old. They were also married for over 47 years before the husband died. Their daughter told the outlet that the joy that her dad brings to her mother's life is still very visible.

According to Heard, the same bouquet is sent to her mother every year with the same note. She told the outlet, "When these flowers arrive, you should see the smile that comes on her face. It's just this incredible joy washes over her. She's just knows, she knows he's there with her." According to her, her father has made this a setup for her entire life. She also added that her parents have discussed the idea of forever love frequently. She says that her parents have always believed that they are one and that her dad was excellent at showing his love to her mom in so many ways. He is a true inspiration in finding ways one can show their love to people around them. He was so in love with her mom that he kept communicating it to his mom even towards the end of his life.

"The experiences that we are going to live and do are going to be both of us but through you," Heard remembers her father telling her mother. The note that her father sends every year reads, "I have but one heart and that is you. You will always be my Valentine. I love you, Diana. Love John." The note is truly heartwarming and a wonderful reminder that love transcends life. Their daughter also expressed that this act has proved that love can truly be eternal. "Love can exist through life and through death," she adds. It is a beautiful and special thing that will make her mom feel loved throughout her life.

Heard shared that the first year when her mom received the bouquet she smiled and cried at the same time. The video shared by the outlet features the couple happily dancing in the rain with huge smiles on their faces. The couple truly proves that if forever love had an image, it would be them. The daughter also shared that the smile that comes to her mom's face because of her dad is worth seeing. It has been achieved by a lifetime of love and cherishing each other. Her father's gesture is also a testament that not only takes little things to make your loved ones feel loved and cared for, the true beauty of all of it. The bouquet consists of roses and white lilies that represent their love as per Maver.