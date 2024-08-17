Legendary feminist Ursula Le Guin refusing to blurb an all-male sci-fi anthology is chef's kiss

Women supporting other females is one of the most beautiful visuals in today’s world. American author Ursula Le Guin, known for her writings in the fictional genre, had an epic way of standing up for females. She was asked to write a blurb for “Synergy: New Science Fiction,” an anthology by George Zebrowski, per Letters of Note. However, when Le Guin noticed that the anthology consisted only of male writers and had no female presence, she had an epic statement to share. She penned her response in a letter to the senior editor, John Radziewicz.

Image Source: Portrait of science fiction author Ursula K Le Guin (1929 - 2018) at Wordstock Literary Festival in Portland, Oregon, United States on 9th October 2011. (Photo by Anthony Pidgeon/Redferns)

She mentioned how she’d prefer writing a blurb for another piece of writing rather than the fictional anthology that seemed male-centered. Le Guin wrote, “Dear Mr Radziewicz, I can imagine myself blurbing a book in which Brian Aldiss, predictably, sneers at my work because then I could preen myself on my magnanimity.” She added that it seemed impossible for her to write for an anthology that consisted of only male writers. “But I cannot imagine myself blurbing a book, the first of the series, which not only contains no writing by women, but the tone of which is so self-contentedly, exclusively male, like a club, or a locker room. That would not be magnanimity, but foolishness,” she remarked.

Image Source: Science Fiction Writer Ursula K. Le Guin poses for a portrait in her house on July 5, 2001, in Portland, Oregon. (photo by Beth Gwinn/Getty Images)

She concluded with a sassy phrase that read, “Gentlemen, I don’t belong here.” She further signed the letter, marking her signature boldly. Ever since her response was shared, the author’s words have gone viral, making a statement for women. Le Guin single-handedly called out the anthology and the casual skipping of female writers’ contributions boldly. The letter was also posted on the source’s X page on the occasion of Women’s Day to highlight the importance of females and celebrate their sassy and savage potential.

Ursula Le Guin turns down an offer to blurb an all-male sci-fi anthology. #InternationalWomensDay https://t.co/rz6Q0jSwWT pic.twitter.com/Z8PQBKaYYV — Letters of Note (@LettersOfNote) March 8, 2017

Several people were impressed with her words and cheered her magnificent view. @lukemaynard wrote, “I once called UKL a personal hero of mine. I stand by it. Girls need more heroes who are bold, outspoken women.” @publiclandlvr added, “Ursula K. Le Guin, you make words dance and my heart sings along.” @axelebourne42 exclaimed, “And that's why LeGuin is and always will be a badass. Shockingly underrated writer.”

Thank you. She could be so stroppy. Makes her a worth role model. — Meaningful Bling💧 (@MeaningfulB) January 23, 2018

Legend! — Diana Muller (@DMullerFineArt) March 9, 2017

The letter was reshared in January 2018, after the author’s passing away with a heartfelt caption. The caption read, “RIP Ursula Le Guin. Here she is in 1987, turning down an offer to blurb an all-male sci-fi anthology.” Several people applauded the author for her perspective and fearless opinion on sexism and commended her for taking a stand.

@shoreinf wrote, “We're about to release a sci-fi magazine with all women contributors. Ursula K Le Guin will be sorely missed, but her strength lives on.” @CarstheElectric added, “Priceless! We are lucky to have had her. Her death is a loss but (genre-)literature has gained so much from her. To a great writer!” @FionaDoris added, “A champion of good writing, women, and fairness to the end. Fly free Ursula you magnificent woman of letters.”

I love this so hard!!! — tisiphonous (@tisiphonous) January 24, 2018