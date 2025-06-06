Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Woman blind for 25 years wakes up after heart attack and can suddenly see again

After decades in darkness, she opened her eyes in the hospital—and saw everything.

blindness recovery, medical mystery, joyce urch, regained vision, heart attack survivor, unexplained recovery, miracle healing, glaucoma, uk news, inspirational story

Woman putting on glasses

Canva
GOOD Staff
By GOOD StaffJun 06, 2025
GOOD Staff
See Full Bio

Some stories are so unbelievable they sound like fiction. But for Joyce Urch, a 74-year-old woman from the UK, the miracle was very real. After living without her vision for more than two decades, she opened her eyes following a heart attack—and found she could see again.

Joyce had been blind since 1979, but when she woke up in a British hospital after a life-threatening cardiac event, her world suddenly looked different. Her doctors were stunned.

"When I first came round I just opened my eyes and shouted 'I can see, I can see,'" she said. "When I looked in the mirror I said 'Oh.' I said to Eric, 'You've got older haven't you?' But I thought I'm old myself, my husband must be too."

blindness recovery, medical mystery, joyce urch, regained vision, heart attack survivor, unexplained recovery, miracle healing, glaucoma, uk news, inspirational storyViewing impaired woman walking with a caneCanva

Doctors had spent three days trying to save her after the heart attack. There was no reason to believe she’d wake up with her vision restored. But that’s exactly what happened.

"The first time you look in the mirror you look at yourself and think, 'Is that really me?' But a lot of things have changed."
— Joyce Urch

Joyce described the joy of seeing the world again. She could watch squirrels, trees, and pigeons—little things she had once taken for granted. She saw her children as adults for the first time and met her twelve grandchildren and three great-grandchildren with clear eyes. She and her husband Eric recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary, a moment neither of them thought would include such a surprising new chapter.

blindness recovery, medical mystery, joyce urch, regained vision, heart attack survivor, unexplained recovery, miracle healing, glaucoma, uk news, inspirational storyA grandmother looking at her familyCanva

Eric was stunned when Joyce first claimed she could see him.

"I didn't believe it when she said she could see me. I asked what color pullover I was wearing. She said gray, and she was right," he said. "When Joyce first went blind it made a huge change to our life. Everything seemed to fall away from us. She couldn't do anything. She does little chores now. We try to do everything between us. This has given us both our lives back."

Doctors had long assumed Joyce’s blindness might be due to glaucoma, a condition that increases pressure inside the eye. But even that didn’t fully explain her vision loss—or its sudden return.

blindness recovery, medical mystery, joyce urch, regained vision, heart attack survivor, unexplained recovery, miracle healing, glaucoma, uk news, inspirational storyA doctor shows happy patient some good resultsCanva

"I am not able to give a medical explanation," said Martin Breen, a consultant cardiologist at Walgrave Hospital. "When she was admitted to hospital, she had suffered a serious heart attack and our main concern was to save her life. I am delighted that she has fully recovered, and it is an added bonus that she has also recovered her sight."


Her daughter Carol Obeirne added:

"When she first came round we thought, this is not going to last, she is going to die. Then she started shouting, 'I can see.' I was just so excited. My mother has never been given any medical explanation as to why she lost her sight, nor has she ever been offered any medical explanation as to how she recovered it."

No one can say for sure what happened. But for Joyce and her family, the only thing that matters is that she can see again. And she’s not wasting a single moment of it.

This article originally appeared earlier this year.

blindness recoveryglaucomaheart attack survivorinspirational storyjoyce urchmedical mysterymiracle healingregained visionuk newsunexplained recoverypast events

The Latest

blindness recovery, medical mystery, joyce urch, regained vision, heart attack survivor, unexplained recovery, miracle healing, glaucoma, uk news, inspirational story
Past Events

Woman blind for 25 years wakes up after heart attack and can suddenly see again

winston howes, heart shaped meadow, tree tribute, grief and love, viral photo, aerial heart tribute, janet howes, oak tree planting, hidden tribute, romantic gestures
Past Events

Grieving man plants 6,000 trees in wife’s memory—then a balloon photo reveals his hidden tribute

life hacks, philosophy, sage wisdom, life experience, seniors, advice, knowledge
Health

7 lessons ‘old people’ talk about that are life hacks for any age

fart, blood pressure, heart health, cardiovascular health, stinky
Health

Johns Hopkins doctors discover that smelly farts have an unexpected health benefit

More For You

fake baby assignment, parenting class, high school project, viral student texts, chippewa secondary school, andrea lefebvre, real care baby, funny student stories, parenting simulation, teen parenting lesson

Fake babies lead to some real hilariousness

Reddit

Teacher’s fake baby assignment leads to hilarious student meltdowns

Teenagers at Chippewa Secondary School in North Bay, Ontario got a taste of real-life parenting, and they are absolutely not OK.

As part of a Grade 11 course called Raising Healthy Children, teacherAndrea Lefebvre assigns her students robotic “Real Care” babies to take home for the weekend. The goal? Help them understand the demands of caring for a newborn. The result? Total chaos.

Keep ReadingShow less
moving with kids, parenting win, dad powerpoint, family move, viral video, instagram parenting, teacher dad, greg karlton sherman, lorelle sherman, snellville georgia

The well-planned PowerPoint in action

Reddit

Dad makes PowerPoint to tell his kids they’re moving and totally wins them over

Breaking the news to your kids that you’re moving can be tough. But one Georgia dad found a way to turn potential tears into cheers—with a PowerPoint presentation that was equal parts thoughtful, practical, and fun.

Digital creator Lorelle Oliveira Sherman shared the moment on Instagram, showing how her husband, Greg-Karlton Sherman, delivered the news to their three kids that the family was moving from Smyrna to Snellville, Georgia.

Keep ReadingShow less
mossel bay rescue, fisherman saves woman, drowning rescue, south africa news, viral hero story, kabeljou hook, dias beach, sea rescue, reddit viral, non-fatal drowning

Photo of Mossel Bay

Bob Adams via Wikimedia Commons

Fisherman casts his line and reels in a drowning woman, saving her life

On a quiet night at Dias Beach in Mossel Bay, South Africa, a 31-year-old woman went for a midnight swim and nearly didn’t make it back. Strong rip currents pulled her farther from shore, and with no one else in the water, her situation quickly turned dangerous.

A group of local fishermen noticed her struggling in the surf. While others might have frozen or fumbled with what to do, one of them came up with a plan that no one could’ve predicted.

Keep ReadingShow less
childhood romance, viral tiktok, playground proposal, first grade breakup

Representative Image: The diamond ring was an unexpected twist to the story.

Source: Photo by Castorly Stock

First grader's love triangle ends with a real diamond and one stunned mom

Adalie Phillips is just a first grader, but she's already living out a rom-com plotline that’s captivated TikTok. In a now-viral video, her mom, Allie Phillips (aka @.allie.phillips), shares the fun and slightly shocking story of how her daughter broke up with her elementary school boyfriend after receiving a diamond ring, yes, a real one, from another suitor on the playground.

It all started when Adalie came home and gave her mom a very serious warning.

Keep ReadingShow less
rush, ll cool j, geddy lee, public enemy, neil peart

Rush's weirdest moment is probably a rap verse from 1991.

ceedub13, via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-2.0) (left) / Hudgons, via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0) (right)

Rush's weirdest moment isn't prog-rock. It's rapping inspired by LL Cool J and Public Enemy

Rush made a lot of music that the average listener would consider "weird" in some form or fashion: lengthy prog epics rooted in fantasy ("The Necromancer"), mutant funk-metal with haunted-house spoken-word sections ("Double Agent"), intense blues-rock about hair-loss anxiety ("I Think I’m Going Bald"). But the strangest moment in their catalog is a left-field rap verse from 1991.

By that point in their storied career, the Canadian trio were always searching for new forms of inspiration. They’d expanded into synthesizers and experimented with styles like reggae and New Wave, but flirting with hip-hop probably took most fans by surprise. The song in question is "Roll the Bones," the title track and second single from their 14th LP—and the famous verse arrives out of nowhere, amid the band’s heavy riffs and synth stabs, with singer-bassist Geddy Lee pitch-shifted way, way down. Decades later, it’s still a trip to hear him grumble out lyrics like, "Just the facts / Gonna kick some gluteus max" and "You better run, homeboy."

Keep ReadingShow less
tmj disorder, jaw click fix, chatgpt health advice, ai success story, jaw pain, tmj treatment, viral reddit post, ai and healthcare, physical therapy, jaw popping

Man's jaw stops clicking after years with ai's help

Canva

His jaw clicked for 5 years. AI gave him a fix that worked in one minute.

For five years, u/User2000ss lived with a constant click in his jaw. He thought it was the result of a boxing injury—annoying, sometimes painful, and impossible to fix. He’d seen doctors, had MRIs, tried self-massage. Nothing made a difference.

Then, on a whim, he asked ChatGPT.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025