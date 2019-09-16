GOOD

A 22-year-old missing person’s case was solved thanks to eagle-eyed neighbors and Google Earth

Tod Perry
09.16.19

The disappearance of 40-year-old mortgage broker William Earl Moldt remained a mystery for 22 years because the technology used to find him hadn't been developed yet.

Moldt was reported missing on November 8, 1997. He had left a nightclub around 11 p.m. where he had been drinking. He wasn't known as a heavy drinker and witnesses at the bar said he didn't seem intoxicated when he left.

After leaving the club, his car, a 1994 Saturn, wound up in a retention pond at the Grand Isles' Sausalito housing development in Wellington, Florida, which was under construction at the time. He'd never escape the pond alive.

The houses that are now around the pond wouldn't be built for another year.

The mystery of his disappearance wasn't solved until August 28, 2019 when his body was discovered in an effort led by Barry Fay.

RELATED: A blind inventor created a 'smart cane' with Google Maps to help visually-impaired people get around

It all began when Fay's neighbor's ex-husband was looking at his old neighborhood on Google Earth and saw what he thought was a car in the pond. He alerted his ex-wife who texted Fay with screenshots.

via Google Maps

"She said, 'Tell me if you think that looks like a car,'" Fay said according to the Palm Beach Post.

His reply: "Yes, it does." Then he asked where the photos were taken.

"She said, 'Silly, that's behind your house.'"

When Fay got home he looked into the pond behind his house but didn't notice anything, just as he hadn't for the past 14 months he'd lived there.

Fay called a neighbor who owns a drone with a camera attached and the footage it returned showed, clear as day, there was a white car submerged in the pond. Fay called the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office immediately.

"They had my whole backyard roped off with crime-scene tape," he said.

When the car was removed by authorities it was heavily calcified and Moldt's skeletal remains were found inside.

Fay thought that the car they pulled out was just "just some junked-up old car," he said.

"Never did I believe there would be a 22-year-old dead body."

via TCS Noticias

google earth missing person cold case
Communities

BIll Maher started a debate about fat-shaming and James Corden finished it beautifully

Who do you think is right?

via Real Time with Bill Maher / YouTube and The Late Late Show with James Corden / YouTube

A controversial editorial on America's obesity epidemic and healthcare by comedian Bill Maher on his HBO show "Real Time" inspired a thoughtful, and funny, response by James Cordon. It also made for a great debate about healthcare that Americans are avoiding.

At the end of the September 6th episode of "Real Time, " Maher turned to the camera for his usual editorial and discussed how obesity is a huge part of the healthcare debate that no one is having.

"At Next Thursday's debate, one of the candidates has to say, 'The problem with our healthcare system is Americans eat shit and too much of it.' All the candidates will mention their health plans but no one will bring up the key factor: the citizens don't lift a finger to help," Maher said sternly.

Keep Reading Show less
fat-shaming obesity and health care bosy positivity Bill Maher james corden bill maher fat-shaming
Politics

Presidential candidate Andrew Yang is calling for a "Green Amendment" to the Constitution

assets.rebelmouse.io

There is no shortage of proposals from the, um, what's the word for it… huge, group of Democratic presidential candidates this year. But one may stand out from the pack as being not just bold but also necessary; during a CNN town hall about climate change Andrew Yang proposed a "green amendment" to the constitution.

Keep Reading Show less
politics presidential race green new deal
test

‘Me Too’ at-home rape kit draws criticism: ‘There is absolutely no benefit here for victims’

Me Too Kit

The creator of the Me Too kit — an at home rape kit that has yet to hit the market — has come under fire as sexual assault advocates argue the kit is dangerous and misleading for women.

The kit is marketed as "the first ever at home kit for commercial use," according to the company's website. "Your experience. Your kit. Your story. Your life. Your choice. Every survivor has a story, every survivor has a voice." Customers will soon be able order one of the DIY kits in order to collect evidence "within the confines of the survivor's chosen place of safety" after an assault.

"With MeToo Kit, we are able to collect DNA samples and other tissues, which upon testing can provide the necessary time-sensitive evidence required in a court of law to identify a sexual predator's involvement with sexual assault," according to the website.

Keep Reading Show less
sexual assault me too rape kit
Health

Villagers rejoice as they receive the first vaccines ever delivered via drone in the Congo

The area's topography makes transporting medicines a treacherous task.

Photo by Henry Sempangi Senyule

When we discuss barriers to healthcare in the developed world, affordability is commonly the biggest concern. But for some in the developing world, physical distance and topography can be the difference between life and death.

Widjifake, a hard-to-reach village in northwestern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) with a population of 6,500, struggles with having consistent access to healthcare supplies due to the Congo River and its winding tributaries.

It can take up to three hours for vehicles carrying supplies to reach the village.

Keep Reading Show less
NGO Africa vaccines drones congo healthcare
Health

A Fox News anchor ripped on Trump's hurricane map calling it ‘fake news’

He scorched Trump with his own insult.

via Keith Boykin / Twitter

Fox News and President Trump seem like they may be headed for a breakup. "Fox is a lot different than it used to be," Trump told reporters in August after one of the network's polls found him trailing for Democrats in the 2020 election.

"There's something going on at Fox, I'll tell you right now. And I'm not happy with it," he continued.

Some Fox anchors have hit back at the president over his criticisms. "Well, first of all, Mr. President, we don't work for you," Neil Cavuto said on the air. "I don't work for you. My job is to cover you, not fawn over you or rip you, just report on you."

Keep Reading Show less
hurricane dorain trump sharpie map shepard smith fox news Fox News fox news shepard smith blasts trump hurricane
Politics