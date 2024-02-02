News anchor telling her husband 'I told you so' in her 'anchor voice' is cracking up the internet

TikTok continues to be a hub of entertainment as the social media platform has now seen a particular amusing video take center stage as the leader of comedy, leaving viewers in stitches with an unexpected twist on the classic "I Told You So" moment. Former Fox 5 news anchor Jeanette Reyes uploaded a reel on her TikTok account in which we see her husband cheekily challenging her to deliver the notorious phrase in an anchor voice. This short yet hilarious clip starts with the scene in which the husband with a mischievous and playful tone requests his wife to deliver the notorious line, "I told you so," with the flair of a seasoned news anchor. Little did he know that this simple challenge would unleash her spontaneous side as we see her accepting the challenge in no time. She starts the impersonation in a flash as her opening lines are "Good evening, your time now is 5:52"

Image Source - TikTok II @msnewslady

What makes her impersonation even better is there is an unexpected transformation. The basic phrase not only delivers an element of seriousness to the situation but also manages to create an entertaining dissonance that catches the audience off guard. Carrying forward her impersonation, the TikTok user who is recognised by the name Jeanette Reyes introduces herself in her anchor and successfully manages to recreate the perfect anchor-like mannerism.

Image Source - TikTok

Continuing her role as an anchor, Reyes addresses her audience in a style reminiscent of news anchors, stating, "It didn't take experts to predict this outcome; in fact, this gentleman's wife had told him multiple times."The impersonation was absolutely on point and also shows how perfectionist of a person she is in general.

Wife steps up her anchor game

Image Source -TikTok

Wrapping up the reel with an excellent flourish, the punchline steals the show: "Will it happen again? You betcha!" In delivering this phrase, she couldn't have done it any better, leaving viewers with a perfect blend of humor and anticipation for what's to come. The dialogue delivery coupled with a perfect anchor voice ensures the ending lingers in the minds of the audience, making it a standout moment in the short funny clip. In response to her engaging reel, the TikTok audience showered Reyes with a bouquet of praises for her short skit. Most viewers flooded the comment section with tons of compliments, expressing their admiration for her comic timing. A user named @MickyStillrich commented," I need my voicemail as your voice, I love it...BTW are you from the Midwest?

Image Source- TikTok

Lastly, what makes this TikTok reel stand out is its simplicity coupled with the couple's genuine chemistry. The couple's camaraderie will certainly be seen as "couple goals". The funny clip is a sweet reminder that humor often lies in the unexpected, and the most ordinary moments can become extraordinary with just a sprinkle of creativity and wit. In an era where the internet has mostly focused on publishing pessimistic content, this video shows that the world still has plenty of laughter and joy to offer. Thanks to TikTok, the app is making a comeback - from being the target of criticism to now, the stage for hilarious comedy.