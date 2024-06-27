NSA advises people to use these simple tricks to protect their phones from hackers

Mobile phones have become versatile gadgets as people use them for various purposes starting from routine tasks like setting alarms to entertainment like watching movies and videos on them. In short, they have become utility gadgets. With phones being multifaceted these days, a lot of people have been trusting their devices to store personal and sensitive information. Starting from banking information, personal photos, emails, and access to various online accounts - vital information is kept on our phones. As a countermeasure, the National Security Agency (NSA) has laid down a guide "Mobile Device Best Practices" for phone users to enhance mobile device security.

The NSA has insisted users follow the guide due to the increased cases of cyber assaults. "Users of mobile devices desire to take full advantage of the features available on those devices, but many of the features provide convenience and capability but sacrifice security. This 'best practices' guide outlines steps the users can take to better protect personal devices and information," per NSA. Here is a list of 'best practices you can follow to keep your mobile safe.

1. Software needs to remain updated at all times

NSA advises everyone to "update the device software and applications as soon as possible." Software enhancements consist of protection patches to shield against malicious threats. Not upgrading to the latest version makes it vulnerable to cyber-attacks.

2. Close applications when not in use

The "Mobile Device Best Practices" suggests mobile users close the applications when not in use. It also advises people to only install a minimal number of applications on their devices. Apart from that, one should download applications only from the official app store and be cautious of the personal data entered into them.

3. Use strong passwords

Making strong passwords is essential for the safety of the device. It is generally advised not to use generic passcodes as they can be easy to break in. As per the guide, a 6-digit PIN is sufficient if the device wipes itself after 10 incorrect password attempts. One should also "set the device to lock automatically after 5 minutes." Apart from that NSA advises using Biometrics (e.g., fingerprint, face) authentication to protect data of minimal sensitivity.

4. Beware of using public Wi-Fi

Public Wi-Fi tends to become a soft target for hackers as there is a lack of strong encryption embedded in these networks. For people using these free and open networks, it is generally recommended to use a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to protect your data. According to the guide, one should disable Wi-Fi when not needed and also delete unused Wi-Fi networks.

5. Refrain from clicking unknown links or open attachments

The NSA warned Android and iPhone users against opening unknown email attachments and links. As per the guide, even legitimate senders can pass on malicious content accidentally or as a result of being compromised or impersonated by a malicious actor.

Apart from these tips, the NSA has also mentioned a few pointers that should be kept in mind by users to make the best use of their devices. These points emphasize aspects like not sharing sensitive information over the phone, disabling Bluetooth on the device when not in use, and turning the device off and on weekly. The guide has also stressed upon avoiding unexpected pop-ups. If one appears anyway, one should forcibly close all applications.