One of the biggest countries is starting to split into two, a new study discovers

There is rarely any mountain as majestic as the Himalayas that tower so high in the sky that humans feel like a dot standing in front of them. The mountain nestles within it, a mystical vibe, that invites not only climbers but also spiritual seekers trying to find tranquillity. But it is a lesser-known fact that the Himalayas are not just picturesque, but also a field considered significant for studying geology. A 2023 research in this region proposed that the Indian Continental Plate, which accounts for a portion of the Himalayas bottom, might be splitting into two. The reason, the Earth beneath the Himalayas is undergoing a bizarre process.

Image Source: Winter activities in the mountain, Ladakh, Zoji La Pass, India on June 15, 2023, in Zoji La Pass, India. (Photo by Eric Lafforgue/Art in All of Us/Corbis via Getty Images)

Stretching upwards into steep, jagged formations, the Great Himalayan Range engulfs in its area, hundreds of peaks, punctuating the sky at heights that go up to 29,035 feet. The illustrious mountain was sculpted for the first time 60 million years ago when India bumped into Eurasia, buckling the surface, and giving shape to the tallest mountain in the world. So, the Himalayas were born out of the marriage of two tectonic plates; the Indian Plate and the Eurasian Plate. Since both plates had the same thickness, they didn’t crash each other, but rather, clumped into each other, from where emerged the colossal rocky structures.

A geologist from Stanford University, Simon L Klemperer, went on a hunt to the Himalayan zone in Bhutan, with some of his fellow geodynamicists. There they investigated the levels of helium present in the Tibetan springs. Although the Himalayas are a mine for elements like gold and silver, the presence of helium, especially in inappropriate amounts, was suggestive of the possibility that there was a dormant volcano hidden somewhere underneath.

Image Source: Aerial view of the confluence of the Indus and Zanskar rivers, Ladakh, Leh, India on June 16, 2023 in Leh, India. (Photo by Eric Lafforgue/Art in All of Us/Corbis via Getty Images)

The study was carried out following the consideration of two previous theories in mind. One theory was that the Indian Plate was horizontally colliding with the Eurasian Plate, while the second theory suggested that the Indian Plate was dipping beneath the Eurasian Plate, melting into magma and spewing helium. The study found the levels of helium were higher in southern Tibet as compared to northern Tibet. By this, he concluded that the Indian tectonic plate was splitting in two fragments underneath the Tibetian plateau, in a process known as “delamination.”

Image Source: The Tibetan Plateau, often called "the Roof of the World," is the world's highest and largest plateau. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

Klemperer considered both theories and proposed a third theory saying that both processes were occurring simultaneously. While the top part of the Indian Plate was rubbing with the Eurasian Plate, the bottom part of the Indian Plate was diverging (subducting) into the mantle. The researchers originally presented their findings in December 2023 at the American Geophysical Union conference. “We didn’t know continents could behave this way and that is, for solid earth science, pretty fundamental,” Douwe van Hinsbergen, a geodynamicist from Utrecht University, told Science.

At #AGU2023 I showed results from Mediterranean orogens: @LamontsterTN1 and I identified a novel process of lithosphere unzipping: the crust split at the Moho from the subducting mantle lithosphere. And now @SimonKlemperer found exactly that in the Indian continent below Tibet!👇🏽 https://t.co/ZC5IEbwuWG — Douwe van Hinsbergen (@vanHinsbergen) January 11, 2024

To carry out the study, Klemperer used a series of isotope instruments to measure helium bubbling in the mountain springs. They collected samples from about 200 springs across 600 miles and found the stark line where mantle rocks linked with the crust rocks. They discovered a group of three springs where the Indian Plate appeared to be peeling like the two yellow peels of a banana.

The layers of a tectonic plate are designed like a layered cake. The bottom-most layer is dense and thicker than the upper layers. But when two plates crash into each other, there is a possibility that the weaker layers may surrender and start to become fractured. So, before this research, scientists were aware that tectonic plates could peel away like this. But this process was mostly observed in the thick continental plates and simulated in computer models, “This is the first time that … it’s been caught in the act in a downgoing plate,” van Hinsbergen said.

Image Source: 8,850-meter (29,035-foot) summit of Mount Everest, the World's tallest mountain May 29, 2003. (Photo by Paula Bronstein/Getty Images)

This wobbling configuration of the tectonic plates poses a threat to the great mountain range, while also suggesting the danger of unexpected earthquakes and tremors. Although, for scientists, the study revealed precious data, the results depict the contradictory forces of nature in dance with each other. While the mountains still stand mightily, the depths are playing an altogether different drama, getting peeled away in a “V formation” that is bizarre and almost creepy for the climbers.