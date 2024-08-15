Remarkable reason why this weightlifter shows off epic dance moves at the Olympics

The Olympics 2024 have seen it all — proposals, drama, adorable first-timers, athletes falling in love with food and everything. However, nothing beats watching a weightlifter dancing on stage, and that too for a good cause. David Katoatau, a weightlifter from Kiribati, competed in the 2016 Olympics. He stole the show and the hearts of the viewers with his thoughtful gesture. The athlete participated in the 105 kg lift at the Olympics and busted a few moves cheerfully after every attempt. However, these dance moves had profound meanings behind them. Years later, videos of him dancing are still making the rounds on the internet.

Image Source: David Katoatau of Kiribati reacts during the Men's 105kg Group B Weightlifting event in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

In an interview with Reuters, Katoatau said, “Most people don't know where Kiribati is. I want people to know more about us so I use weightlifting, and my dancing, to show the world.” The athlete mentioned that he also dances to bring awareness to a serious issue that needs to be addressed. “I wrote an open letter to the world last year to tell people about all the homes lost to rising sea levels. I don't know how many years it will be before it sinks,” he said.

In his letter, Katoatau highlighted the problem his people face and the need to take action, per Fast Company. He wrote, “Every day, my people fear for their lives as their homes are lost to the rising sea levels. We live on an atoll with nothing but flat land and ocean surrounding us. We have nowhere to climb and nowhere to run. As a sporting representative of my country, I am begging you to save us.” He further mentioned that with no resources and aid, their homes and people would be the first to perish. “I bet the countries of the world to see what’s happening to Kiribati. The simple truth is that we do not have the resources to save ourselves. We will be the first to go. It will be the extinction of a race. Open your eyes and look to the other low-lying islands around the Pacific—they will soon fall with us.”

Unfortunately, in 2015, his newly built home was gobbled up by the cyclone, per Mashable. When Katoatau appeared for the Olympics in the following year, he decided to stay determined to his mission and remember his home, too. In a video shared by the Olympics, Katoatau can be seen attempting his final lift at the event. Though he failed to complete the lift, he broke into dance as cheerfully as he usually does after his performance. After continuing with complete sportsmanship for the next few seconds, he exited.

It is Katoatau’s dancing that connected the dots and brought attention to the issue of the rising sea levels. Despite failing at his attempt, marking a hard loss for him and his country, with a smile and enthusiasm, he did his renowned dance before he could leave. Though Katoatau didn’t take home a medal, he left a priceless sentiment for all, marking a win by pleading for his country. His cheerful and humble attitude is a true and inspiring definition of an athlete.