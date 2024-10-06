Robin Williams' powerful 2-minute speech on homelessness from 1990 is one every American needs to hear

Late actor and standup comic Robin Williams had a way with words. He left a lasting impact whenever he spoke. In a 1990 speech that went viral on the internet, Robin Williams addressed the US Senate about homelessness and it's one of the most powerful speeches heard on Capitol Hill. People are lauding the actor for his wit, humor, and compassion. The panel was chaired by Senator Edward Kennedy and the actor appeared before the Senate to talk about preventing homelessness in America. His words had people cracking up and emotional at the same time. The full Senate hearing is still available on Network C-Span. An X post by Goodable reads, "During the height of America's homelessness crisis in the 90's — Robin Williams asked if he could testify before the Senate. Whoopi Goldberg was by his side. It's the most powerful two minutes you'll see today..."

NEW YORK - APRIL 27: (FILE PHOTO) (US TABLOIDS OUT) Actor Robin Williams appears onstage during MTV's Total Request Live at the MTV Times Square Studios on April 27, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images)

The clip starts with the actor saying, "What we've been doing for the last four years is basically putting a band-aid on a very gaping wound. But this is, this program has incredible possibilities to deal with basically keeping people in their homes. The problem cannot be denied anymore, we cannot be a kinder, blinder nation." He added, "I do believe this can work in an incredible way, from a grassroots level, that the money can get to that and prevent, truly prevent homelessness, that's where it lies. You can't keep picking people up, you have to stop them from falling. That's what I hope, thank you." He spoke in an articulate manner that touched people and delivered his opinion in a way that would stay with people.

Comedian Robin Williams performs onstage, Chicago, Illinois, September 6, 1992. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

The actor continues and says, "I thank all of you in a bipartisan way, I know it's a little scary having a comic in front of you, it's kind of like having a porcupine in a hemophilic ward. I present just my simple soul and hope you do continue this in a bipartisan way." He also didn't fail to acknowledge the feelings of the people in the room, an ability the actor was well-known for throughout his lifetime and in both his reel and real-life appearances. As per his speech, the actor believed that it has become necessary to find a permanent long-term solution to homelessness otherwise people would start believing that it was a universal fact of life and not something that needed to be solved.

The actor's fans took to the comments section of the X post to appreciate the actor. An X user @thisguyjack commented, "Big Stars have 'riders' in their contracts on the films they do, making 'demands' or declarations or whatnot, about what they 'require' on-set. Most actors demand amenities & luxuries. Robin Williams had it in his that some unsheltered/needy persons be employed on the production." Another user @SilverWeb17 commented, "Just love Robin Williams and such a powerful message. What a shame that it fell on deaf ears and still the US deals with this terrible problem. Prevention is indeed the cure. Stop wasting money on defense and corrupt politicians and give people a basic human need/right!"