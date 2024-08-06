Single mom finds out son called a girl ‘ugly’ and decides to teach him invaluable lesson in decency

Parents have the responsibility of guiding their kids in the right direction and correcting them if they do something wrong. Sometimes, the ways that parents adopt to fix their kids' wrong behavior may seem harsh but in the end, they serve the purpose. When a mom named Samm Jane (@sammjane2) learned that her son had been bullying a girl, she immediately took a stand. The mom mentioned that she was told her 11-year-old son had been sending rude text messages to a girl. The mom immediately asked for her son’s phone and began to check the same. “This poor girl, I’m not going to say her name. He’s only sent her the most harsh message that you could send to any female,” the mom remarked.

The son had sent horrible messages to the girl calling her “fat” and “ugly” and several other things. The mom mentioned that she was agitated after learning about her son's appalling behavior. “I was livid, I was fuming,” she exclaimed. She mentioned that she immediately decided to take action and teach her son a lesson. “Asked him where she lives. ‘I don’t know,’ Well, then go f**king find out,” the mom recalled the conversation she had with her son. The mom “dragged” the boy to the girl’s house and even ensured he took chocolates and flowers over to apologize. “I not only made him apologize to the girl but made him apologize to her mum and her dad,” the mom said.

“I made it clear that he would never speak to a female like that again,” she added. Jane was completely furious at her son’s behavior and had no tolerance for even a fraction of the same. The mom mentioned that she is a single mother and that it is undoubtedly hard to raise a boy by herself. She added that she had 3 sons whom she taught very well. “If there’s one thing I say to them, it’s that you respect these women,” she exclaimed. She added, “Even though he’s 11, nothing that he could say to me can make up for what he said to this girl ever.” The mom, still enraged by the situation, ensured that her boys “never disrespect a woman.” She was totally against it and pointed out that she wouldn’t allow and support it under any circumstances.

Jane was bold and firm about her opinion on the matter and other parents applauded her for how she handled the situation. Many people mentioned that despite her reaction being too loud and harsh, it was much needed considering the gravity of the situation. @emizelouise82 wrote, “If I could like this video a million times, I’d do it. Highfive Mama for doing parenting right.” @gemmawales added, “More mums should be the same. Well done!” @harms.cx remarked, “Hope he has learned his lesson. You are an amazing mom.” @.ez__ added, “I’d pay this woman to be the mom of half the boys around here.” @astony312 wrote, “Well done Mom, he won’t do that again.” @kieran.moss mentioned, “The correct way of parenting, finally!”

