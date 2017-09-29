‘Once Loyal Customer’ Skewers Yelp Reviews on Facebook
Review sites like Yelp and Zomato have turned the casual diner into a critic. While these sites can be useful for discovering new restaurants, they’ve also become a place for petty people to ballyache about their food and take umbrage with wait staff, managers, and busboys. Since 2013, Once Loyal Customer, an awesome Australian Facebook page, has taken on these ridiculous reviewers by making fun of them with funny graphics and pull quotes. Here’s a slideshow featuring 12 of their best.
Update: This article originally appeared on April 12, 2016.
Poor service is filling?
Maybe you should eat a little faster?
Not so sure a Vegan booth would fare very well at a BBQ festival.
*Facepalm*
The reviewer does know that pork comes form a pig, right?
Do I sense a slight lack of sympathy here?
MARIJUANA!!!
Tedius. Just plain tedius.
These things should come with warning labels!
Who knew Pyongyang had such terrible accomodations?
It’s scientifically impossible to split shrimp.
Is the Lake of Respect near Lake Superior?