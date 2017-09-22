Slideshow Culture

Celeste Barber Recreates Celebrity Instagram Posts

by Tod Perry

September 22, 2017 at 18:25
Celebrities love taking nearly-naked photos of themselves and posting them on Instagram. It’s just what they do. Some say it’s just part of the job, but it looks a lot like narcissism run wild. Down in Australia, comedienne Celeste Barber is having fun with these ridiculous shots. She’s been recreating them with one goal in mind: “The dumber I look, the better,” she told RevelistBut what started as a joke has actually become a fun way to promote body acceptance. “I consider my posts funny and entertaining,” she said. “It’s a bonus that they ... seem to make people feel better about themselves and their bodies.”

Update: This article originally appeared on ​April 22, 2016.

