Celeste Barber Recreates Celebrity Instagram Posts
Celebrities love taking nearly-naked photos of themselves and posting them on Instagram. It’s just what they do. Some say it’s just part of the job, but it looks a lot like narcissism run wild. Down in Australia, comedienne Celeste Barber is having fun with these ridiculous shots. She’s been recreating them with one goal in mind: “The dumber I look, the better,” she told Revelist. But what started as a joke has actually become a fun way to promote body acceptance. “I consider my posts funny and entertaining,” she said. “It’s a bonus that they ... seem to make people feel better about themselves and their bodies.”
Update: This article originally appeared on April 22, 2016.
Taylor Swift
“Taylor Swift reaches for Calvin Harris at Coachella. Celeste Barber reaches for wine on school holidays. Our lives run parallel.”
Miranda Kerr
“Happy birthday, Miranda Kerr! Fry it all up and take a photo pretending to eat it, it’s your day do what you want.”
Ruby Rose
“Us Aussies know how to keep it nice. Am I right Ruby Rose?”
Khloe Kardashian
Lensless glasses. ✅
Matching overpriced lingerie. ✅
Love in your heart. ✅
Absurd amount of cash in back pocket ✅
Kiss selfie to show you care. ✅
Kourtney Kardashian
“Happy birthday, Kourtney Kardashian! May your day be filled with post-workout selfies and tutorials on how to eat a Kit Kat.”
Bella Hadid
“I like to drink wine then pretend we are cats.”
Joyce Bonelli
“Babe, do you know where my Harry Potter book is?”
Miranda Kerr
“Note to self: Try to bend oneself into a pretzel BEFORE devouring butter chicken.”
Justin Bieber
“Remember when bathrooms were used to crap in?”
Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik
“Real love is perfect, flawless, acrobatic, stylised, timed and photogenic.”
Lady Gaga
“Happy birthdat, Lady Gaga! Thank you for inspiring my ‘school drop off’ outfits.”