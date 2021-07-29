Slideshows
14 Hilarious And Clever Lost Pet Posters
If you find Vince, run.
07.29.21
This article originally appeared on 04.15.15
The animals in these lost pet posters will probably never make it back home, but don't despair. They probably aren't actually pets, and some of them aren't even real animals. None of this, however, stopped some clever people from posting these funny signs around their towns. And, please remember, if you see a lost unicorn, do not approach it; just call a local mental health professional.