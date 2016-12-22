Slideshow

Photographer Digitally Removes Tattoos From Portraits Of Ex-Gang Members

by Tod Perry

December 22, 2016 at 12:40
Copy Link
Launch Slideshow
Or, view as list

Homeboy Industries in Los Angeles has done a phenomenal job at redirecting children from being coerced into gang life. It has also given countless jobs to former gang members looking to reintegrate into their communities. After learning of the program’s life-changing work, photographer Steven Burton, 44, was inspired to use his talent to share the stories of former gang members and their tattoos.

“The concept came to me when I watched the homeboys going through the tattoo removal process,” the photographer told People. “The idea was to digitally remove the tattoos, present the before-and-after photos to the subjects, and see how they would react. I knew that the subjects would be shocked by the images, and probably amused, but I didn’t realize the full impact these photos would have on them, nor was I aware of the kind of impact their reactions would have on me.”

Burton’s work with the former gang members has resulted in a photo project called “Skin Deep.” Burton hopes to turn the photos into a book that shares the stories of each of the men and women pictured. “One of the more heavily tattooed people, Marcus, started laughing because he just didn’t know what to say,” Burton recalls. “He was sort of shocked by the image. The laughter was followed by a heavy silence, then his eyes teared up. It was then that I realized how deep this story could be.”

Burton is currently fundraising for his book via Kickstarter


 

 

 

GOODFest

A livestream festival for good.
Recently on GOOD
Sports

Supreme Court Makes Billion-Dollar Decision In NFL Concussion Case

The settlement covers more than 20,000 retired NFL players for the next 65 years by James Poulos
Design

This Map Shows Why the Dakota Access Pipeline Fight Isn’t Over

“What’s wrong with the picture above isn’t the routing of the pipeline” by James Poulos
Innovation

Justice Department to Launch Schools In Federal Prisons

“The research is really clear that individuals are 43 percent less likely to re-offend when they engage in meaningful education programs when they are in prison” by James Poulos
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
This is your brain on God. https://t.co/4Bj4Pl5e1j https://t.co/vSVQDZt7lQ
Photographer Digitally Removes Tattoos From Portraits Of Ex-Gang Members
Recent
Could You Survive the Home Alone Traps? about 1 hour ago Someone Invented An Awesome Browser Extension To Fact Check Trump On Twitter about 1 hour ago Surfing Under The Northern Lights Is As Beautiful As It Sounds about 1 hour ago The Time Pro Wrestling Shockingly Fooled Trump about 2 hours ago Why Universal Income Caught One Facebook Cofounder’s Eye about 2 hours ago Don’t Panic Over These Common Memory Problems about 2 hours ago Supreme Court Makes Billion-Dollar Decision In NFL Concussion Case about 3 hours ago This Map Shows Why the Dakota Access Pipeline Fight Isn’t Over about 3 hours ago Justice Department to Launch Schools In Federal Prisons about 3 hours ago Dan Rather’s Passionate Plea for Someone to Take Trump’s Twitter Away about 3 hours ago Women Are Missing In Sport Leadership, And It's Time That Changed about 4 hours ago Duke Suspends Its Star Player After Third Instance Of Tripping An Opposing Player about 5 hours ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers