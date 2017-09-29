Women are Embracing the ‘She Shed’
Over the past few years, men have created man caves in their homes as a retreat from the stresses of suburban life. In his cave, a guy can relax and shoot pool, watch the game, or compare scars with his buddies. But recently, women have began creating to their own private tiny homes, known as “she-sheds.” These cozy shacks are places where a woman can relax with a glass of wine, find her Zen doing yoga or have a private, heart-to-heart conversation with a bestie. Most importantly, the she shed gives women their own sacred spaces away from their work and family lives to catch a breath and recharge.
Update: This article originally appeared on April 12, 2016.
A quiet place for the book club.
Photo via Twitter
A Tudor-esque moss roof.
Photo via Twitter
A beautiful country shed.
Photo via Twitter
A relaxing solarium.
Photo via Twitter
A quiet shed with a book loft.
Photo via Twitter
A mid-century modern hang-out.
Photo via Twitter
A day bed in the woods.
Photo via Twitter
A rustic cabin for getting back to nature.
Photo via Instagram
A place for some tea.
Photo via Instagram
Ok, the barbie pink may be a bit too much.
Photo via Instagram