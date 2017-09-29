Launch Slideshow Or, view as list

Over the past few years, men have created man caves in their homes as a retreat from the stresses of suburban life. In his cave, a guy can relax and shoot pool, watch the game, or compare scars with his buddies. But recently, women have began creating to their own private tiny homes, known as “she-sheds.” These cozy shacks are places where a woman can relax with a glass of wine, find her Zen doing yoga or have a private, heart-to-heart conversation with a bestie. Most importantly, the she shed gives women their own sacred spaces away from their work and family lives to catch a breath and recharge.

Update: This article originally appeared on ​April 12, 2016.