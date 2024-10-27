Son's sarcastic obituary honoring his eccentric father is simply the perfect tribute

Funerals are usually considered somber events and humor isn't something people would normally expect in a time of grief. But, Robert Adolph Boehm was an eccentric person and a tinkerer throughout the 74 years of his life, and when he passed away, the youngest of his four children Charles bid farewell to his father in words that reflected Boehm's true spirit. He wrote the funniest, wittiest obituary ever, and it's now going viral on social media, as per The Washington Post.

Businessman writing in notebook at home (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Maria Korneeva)

“Robert Adolph Boehm, in accordance with his lifelong dedication to his own personal brand of decorum, muttered his last unintelligible and likely unnecessary curse on October 6, 2024, shortly before tripping backward over ‘some stupid mother****ing thing’ and hitting his head on the floor,” Charles wrote in the obituary, which was also posted by Robertson Funeral Directors on Facebook. Charles has also created a GoFundMe page to pay back his aunt who covered the finances for Robert’s funeral and the campaign has raised $6,675 till now.

People at a funeral in a cemetery (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Rubber Ball Production)

He further wrote in the obituary, “Robert was born in Winters, TX, to the late Walter Boehm and Betty Smith on May 6, 1950, after which God immediately and thankfully broke the mold and attempted to cover up the evidence.” Charles went on to add that when his father took up shooting as a hobby, “he managed to blow not one, but two holes in the dash of his own car,” and that his mother Dianne “may have actually been safer in the jungles of Vietnam the entire time.”

He added that Robert, a truck driver, had an unusual penchant for fashion and he was “frequently seen about town wearing the latest trend in homemade leather moccasins, a wide collection of unconventional hats, and boldly mismatched shirts and pants.” He concluded the lighthearted obituary with the sentence, “We have all done our best to enjoy/weather Robert's antics up to this point, but he is God's problem now.”

Commenting on the “Tribute Wall” of the obituary page, Aimee from California said, “That is the best obituary ever written.” Meanwhile, on Facebook, the obituary made hundreds of people laugh. Many said that the way Charles painted his father’s character in the obituary, they regretted not meeting him while he was alive. “Man, I feel like I really missed out by not meeting this guy,” wrote Jennifer Dick in a comment. Bee Randy added, “I can only hope that mine is half as good!”

Speaking to TODAY, Charles reflected how he never expected to receive such an overwhelming response from people. “I am surprised and humbled by the entire thing. I never thought that this little letter to the people of Clarendon that was supposed to be a thank you and an apology for helping to take care of my dad would end up generating this kind of impact," he said and added that he was heartened by the positivity that resounded from the comments section. While Robert rests in peace the people on Earth will remember him forever as a man they should have met at least once.