Strange story of how Einstein's brain was stolen and preserved by a pathologist for years

When he was 12 years old, Albert Einstein came across a “sacred little geometry book” that made him curious about science and mathematics. As an adult, he answered letters, wrote poems, and played violin, but during all this, he kept thinking about scientific theories simultaneously. Little did the German-born theoretical physicist know that his passionate dedication towards science would not end even after his death. Einstein died of heart failure in Princeton Hospital on April 18, 1955. He was 76. Intriguingly, when his body was cremated, the brain with which he made his marvelous scientific discoveries, was not there in his body. A man had quietly taken out his brain and kept it to himself, reported PBS.

Image Source: Dr. Thomas Harvey, Chief Pathologist at the Princeton Hospital tells reporters outside the hospital how he performed the autopsy on Dr. Albert Einstein. (Getty Images)

When the Nobel Prize-winning physicist passed away, Chief Pathologist Thomas Harvey at Princeton Hospital, who was responsible for conducting Einstein’s autopsy, quietly removed Einstein’s brain for his future research, without any permission from the family. He cut it into 240 pieces and secretly stored it in cookie mason jars, sectioned up in little clumps, and preserved in celloidin.

Image Source: Dr. Einstein Is Dead At 76. (Photo by George Rinhart/Corbis via Getty Images)

Many scientists believed that Harvey’s actions were clandestine. In his book “Postcards from the Brain Museum,” Brian Burrell wrote that Harvey was simply a pathologist who did autopsies, and he was not appropriately suited for carrying out any such research. “It should be emphasized that Thomas Harvey was not a brain specialist. His understanding of the brain did not extend beyond the postmortem diagnosis of disease, atrophy, or injury. Which is to say that he had neither the means nor the expertise to undertake the study he had proposed to Einstein’s son.”

Image Source: Pathologist Thomas Harvey (1912 - 2007) holds the brain of theoretical physicist Albert Einstein in a jar, Kansas, 1994. Harvey performed the autopsy on Einstein in 1955 and retained parts of the brain for scientific study. (Photo by Michael Brennan/Getty Images)

As the news of Einstein’s stolen brain spread, the journal Science interviewed Harvey. A neuro-anatomist, Marian Diamond, at the University of California in Berkeley asked him for some of the preserved brain samples. At her request, Harvey sent her four sugar-cube-sized pieces dipped in chemicals inside a jar that he earlier used to keep Kraft Miracle Whip mayonnaise, per IFLScience. At last, scientists had something to work on.

In 1985, Diamond published a paper in Experimental Neurology stating that one of the four brain samples had more glial cells for every neuron. Glial cells are types of cells that surround neurons, keeping them alive and covering them with a protective myelin sheath. Another study from 1996 at the University of Alabama revealed that the neurons in Einstein’s brain were tightly packed, allowing, perhaps, for faster processing of information. In a 1999 Lancet paper, Sandra Witelson from McMaster University in Canada studied Harvey's original photographs of Einstein's brain. She said that Einstein's inferior parietal lobule, the part of the brain responsible for spatial cognition and mathematical thought, was wider than normal.

Frederick Lepore reported in his 2018 book, “Finding Einstein’s Brain,” that the dissected brain was returned to the Einstein family, who donated it to the Mütter Medical Museum in Philadelphia. A CBC documentary called “The Man Who Stole Einstein's Brain” followed the journey of the physicist’s brain.

Currently, the curio of the enigmatic brain is in possession of Elliot Kraus, chief pathologist at the University Medical Center of Princeton at Plainsboro, according to BBC. Although rumors are there that Krauss doesn’t allow the brain to be investigated by any scientist, he denies this claim. "I think I am waiting till someone comes with a really good proposal on the material, but I would have to be comfortable that they're not looking at it just to have some, and the notoriety of possessing some," said Krauss. "There has to be a real good scientific reason for having it."

Image Source: Albert Einstein travels to the California University of Technology on the SS Oakland as the appointee of the Oberlaender Trust to promote relations between Germany and the United States.

Amid all this, Harvey lost his medical license for purloining the great scientist’s brain. Soon after this, he was seen working in a plastics factory to pay his bills. He died in 2007.