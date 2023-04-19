GOOD
Culture

How 18 Different Countries Photoshopped One Woman to Fit Their Idea of ‘Beautiful’

18 very different images.

Image from “Perceptions of Perfection”.

Each country has their own beauty standards.

What the “perfect body" looks like varies greatly from country to country.

Superdrug Online Doctors created a project called “Perceptions of Perfection" to highlight the different views of beauty from 18 different countries.

They hired a designer from each of the countries included and had them all photoshop the same image to reflect the beauty standards of each country.

The series starts with the “original" photo and changes drastically from there.

The original photo.

Image from “Perceptions of Perfection”.

Photoshopped for Venezuela.

Image from “Perceptions of Perfection”.

Photoshopped for Syria.

Image from “Perceptions of Perfection”.

Photoshopped for Ukraine.

Image from “Perceptions of Perfection”.

Photoshopped for Spain.

Image from “Perceptions of Perfection”.

Photoshopped for Serbia.

Image from “Perceptions of Perfection”.

Photoshopped for South Africa.

Image from “Perceptions of Perfection”.

Photoshopped for Romania.

Image from “Perceptions of Perfection”.

Photoshopped for Philippines.

Image from “Perceptions of Perfection”.

Photoshopped for Colombia.

Image from “Perceptions of Perfection”.

Photoshopped for Italy.

Image from “Perceptions of Perfection”.

Photoshopped for Peru.

Image from “Perceptions of Perfection”.

Photoshopped for UK.

Image from “Perceptions of Perfection”.

Photoshopped for Netherlands.

Image from “Perceptions of Perfection”.

Photoshopped for China.

Image from “Perceptions of Perfection”.

Photoshopped for Mexico.

Image from “Perceptions of Perfection”.

Photoshopped for Argentina.

Image from “Perceptions of Perfection”.

Photoshopped for Egypt.

Image from “Perceptions of Perfection”.

Photoshopped for U.S.A.

Image from “Perceptions of Perfection”.


This article originally appeared on 09.12.17

