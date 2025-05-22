Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi, in a 'party piece' joke gone wrong, once set a bandmate on fire

"I felt bloody awful. We still play jokes on each other. Not quite as severe as that. I learned my lesson."

black sabbath, tony iommi, bill ward, rock history, pranks

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi once set drummer Bill Ward on fire as a joke, but they wound up needing an ambulance.

Photo credit: Warner Bros. Records via Wikimedia Commons (crop)/ Photo credit: Canva (flame graphic)
Ryan Reed
By Ryan ReedMay 22, 2025
Ryan Reed
Ryan Reed is a contributing writer for GOOD residing in Knoxville, Tennessee. He has contributed to Rolling Stone, Relix, Revolver, SPIN and The New York Times.
See Full Bio

"He was our outlet," Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi told Guitar World in 1992, describing how the metal gods "picked on" their beloved drummer, Bill Ward. "I used to do terrible things to him." In one notoriously dangerous incident—which dates back to the 1972 recording sessions for Vol. 4, per Classic Rock—Ward's bandmates painted him gold from head to toe, leaving him in convulsions. "The ambulance people gave us a right bollocking: 'You idiots! You could have killed him,'" Iommi told The Guardian in 2016. "They gave him adrenalin, and we had to use paint stripper to get it off."

This wasn't the only time that messing with their bandmate led to a medical emergency. Back in the day, Black Sabbath made a "party piece" out of setting Ward on fire, apparently without causing harm—that is, until their final attempt, during the recording sessions for 1980's Heaven and Hell. "I asked, ‘Can I set you on fire, Bill?’ And he said, ‘Well, not now, not now.’ So I said, ‘Okay,’ and then forgot all about it," Iommi told Guitar World. "An hour later Bill said, ‘Well, I'm going home now. Do you still want to burn me, or what?’ I said, ‘Sure.’ So I got this bottle of petrol, tipped it on Bill, set fire to him and—voomph. I couldn't believe it! He went up like a Christmas tree. Well, he knew I was going to burn him, but he didn't know to what extent."

"Normally it just burned off, but this time it soaked into his clothes, so when I lit it he went up like a bomb," the guitarist recalled to The Guardian. "He was rolling on the floor, shouting and screaming." Thinking his reaction was "part of the joke," he "poured more stuff on him." They wound up calling an ambulance, and Ward suffered third-degree burns. "I felt bloody awful," Iommi said. "We still play jokes on each other. Not quite as severe as that. I learned my lesson."

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

Not all rock-star "jokes" take a physical toll. Some, like the hilarious extra-mile prank George Harrison played on Phil Collins, are just emotionally taxing. That story dates back to 1970, during the sessions for the former Beatle's first solo album, All Things Must Pass. Through a stroke of good luck, an unknown, 18-year-old Collins was hired to play congas on Harrison's song "The Art of Dying," alongside an all-star lineup that included Billy Preston (keyboards), Eric Clapton (guitar), and Phil Spector (production). Later, Collins excitedly went to buy the album but realized his playing had been left off the song.

Three decades or so later, Collins spoke to Formula One driver Jackie Stewart, a friend of Harrison's, who mentioned that All Things Must Pass was being remixed. Two days later, the drummer received a tape—a recording of "The Art of Dying"—from Harrison with a note that read, "Could this be you?" Collins recalled to Express, "Suddenly the congas come in—too loud and just awful." Harrison could be heard saying, "Hey, [Spector], can we try another without the conga player?" Later on, Stewart called Collins and put Harrison on the phone: "'Did you get the tape?' the songwriter asked. "Don't worry—it was a piss-take. I got Ray Cooper to play really badly and we dubbed it on. Thought you'd like it!" Brutal!

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

black sabbathclassic rockrock historytony iommibill wardrock starspranksmusiciansmetalmusic

The Latest

black sabbath, tony iommi, bill ward, rock history, pranks
Culture

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi, in a 'party piece' joke gone wrong, once set a bandmate on fire

tmj disorder, jaw click fix, chatgpt health advice, ai success story, jaw pain, tmj treatment, viral reddit post, ai and healthcare, physical therapy, jaw popping
Past Events

His jaw clicked for 5 years. AI gave him a fix that worked in one minute.

second grade, student, elementary school, overshare, unfiltered, no filter, school
Culture

Bewildered second-grade teacher shares the 'mind-blowing' things his kids say

AI, artificial intelligence, x-ray technician, science, robotics, future, career, education
Science & Tech

Lung doctor's eye-opening 10-second explainer shows why AI is a threat to countless jobs

More For You

freddie mercury, queen, live music, rock music, opera

Freddie Mercury's final proper stage appearance was a dream realized.

Photo credit: Screenshots from Freddie Mercury Solo YouTube channel

Freddie Mercury's final performance in 1988 was the operatic moment he waited his life for

Unsurprisingly, given the sheer grandiosity of Queen—who notably titled their definitive album A Night at the OperaFreddie Mercury was always inspired by that musical form. He was especially taken by the renowned soprano of Spanish vocalist Montserrat Caballé, and, in 1988, the pair released the collaborative album Barcelona, a "dream come true" project that wound up being Mercury’s last.

That record also led to the Queen singer’s reported final stage appearance in October of that year: a powerful (though possibly lip-synched) three-song presentation at Barcelona’s La Nit festival. It was a major moment for Mercury, who was diagnosed with AIDS the previous year and died in 1991, at the young age of 45, from complications of the disease.

Keep ReadingShow less
organ donation, bride honors son, heart recipient, emotional wedding, triston memorial, jacob heart transplant, love adventured, inspiring story, viral wedding, wedding surprise

Emotional wedding

Canva

Bride honors late son at her wedding and is stunned by who shows up to fill his seat

When Becky lost her 19-year-old son Triston, the pain was immeasurable. But in the face of tragedy, there was one thread of hope: Triston's organs, including his heart, went on to save the lives of others.

Two years after his passing, Becky was preparing to marry her partner, Kelly. At the ceremony, they reserved a seat in Triston's memory. On that chair was a sign with a touching message:

Keep ReadingShow less
stew, thailand, weird food, fun food facts, tourism

Three generations have been boiling the exact same pot of stew.

Photo credit: Canva

Bangkok restaurant has been boiling the same pot of beef stew for over 50 years

Over 50 years ago, Nattapong Kaweenuntawong’s grandfather started boiling a pot of beef stew at his restaurant and it hasn’t stopped simmering since. Now, three generations later, Kaweenuntawong is still serving from that same soup base that his grandfather started. While each evening the soup is properly stored and the pot is cleaned, the family leaves a bit of the soup still simmering overnight and into the morning when it’s replenished.

"We never make it new, instead, we store it every night and we add new ingredients and water to it everyday,” Kaweenuntawong told Business Insider. He made sure to add that the cauldron the soup is boiled in "never gets empty."

Keep ReadingShow less
cheer-re-man's, japan, business, suit, cheerleading, japanese, businessmen, salarymen

A cheerleading squad in Japan, Cheer-Re-Man's, know how to suit up and show out.

Screenshot via @nhk_r1_manmaru, https://x.com/nhk_r1_manmaru/status/1909822833330733299

How a group of Japanese business men in suits became a beloved cheerleading squad

While in the U.S. you might see your fair share of men in suits driving to work, getting coffee, or riding the subway, in Japan you’ll also see them flying through the air, especially as Cheer Re-Man’s continue to make their mark.

Cheer Re-Man’s is a Japanese all-male cheerleading squad made entirely of Japanese “salarymen,” as they’re known, which “includes all white-collar male employees, whether newly recruited graduates or seasoned middle-managers,” according to Venture Japan. Salarymen work in corporate jobs, often fields like tech, real estate, and banking. They’re known in particular for the suits they wear to work. What’s different about Cheer Re-Man’s, however, is that they also wear suits when they’re done with work for the week–the squad’s name is “a mash-up of ‘cheerleading’ and ‘salaryman’,” Reutersshares–and they rehearse routines specifically in Uniqlo’s stretch suits so they can easily execute the gymnastic feats they’ve become known for since the squad began in 2023. There are no pom-poms here, but tons of tumbling, intricately synchronized dance moves, and stunt after stunt after stunt as these men leap–or get thrown!--into the sky, all while wearing suits and ties.

Cheer Re-Man's on Britain's Got Talent, Semi Finalswww.youtube.com

Keep ReadingShow less
movie villains, film buffs, movie debate, bad guys, antagonists

Sometimes you can't help but root for the bad guy.

Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

16 of the most despicable, deplorable movie villains film buffs can’t help but cheer for

By design, you’re not supposed to root for the villain. They’re the antagonist. They’re a character that’s supposed to show off the worst of people in their actions, attitude, or personality. But there are some bad guys that have a certain charisma that makes you the devil’s advocate. “Sure, he lied, cheated, killed, etc. and I can’t condone his actions but I can understand his point.”

Then on the other end, there are villains who are undoubtedly despicable but the performer is so captivating that you end up rooting for them despite all logic. Film buffs have their favorites, on and off Reddit, Letterboxd, and other corners of the internet. Collect here are 16 of the some of the best baddies on-screen that movie fans heap with praise in spite of their devious actions and motives.

Keep ReadingShow less
solo diner, Japan, dining experiences, Ohitorisama, Ramen, culture

Eating alone is no longer a bad thing.

Images from Canva, Photos by miya227, Studio SEA, Mart Production.

Japan’s flourishing Ohitorisama culture crafts new dining experiences

Ohitorisama can have many meanings, but generally you can interpret the flair as an independent person or one customer going about an activity alone. The word started as a kind of disrespectful nod at unmarried women or those separated from her spouse. In 2001 a journalist Kumiko Iwashita wrote a book Ohitorisama that reclaimed the meaning of the word to honor and champion contemporary women who enjoy their alone time.

Ever since, Japan has been slowly catering to that solitary experience through single-customer-targeted-dining-experiences. The detail and creativity of this endeavor is awe inspiring and the Ohitorisama movement has enlisted single and solo exploring men too.

Keep ReadingShow less
radiohead, thom yorke, queen, brian may, guitar

Inspired by Queen's Brian May as a kid, Thom Yorke tried to build his own guitar.

Photo credit: Compadre Edua'h via Wikimedia Commons (Brian May) / Goldberg via Wikimedia Commons (Thom Yorke), Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0

Radiohead's Thom Yorke was so inspired by Queen as a kid, he tried to build his own guitar

When Radiohead released their 1997 masterpiece "Paranoid Android," lots of critics compared the proggy, dizzying track to another six-minute rock epic: Queen's 1975 staple "Bohemian Rhapsody." The reference was inevitable, given the songs' similar length and musical ambition, but perhaps the connection is deeper than that. As Radiohead leader Thom Yorke has documented in various interviews over the years, he was massively influenced by Queen as a kid—to the point that, in his quest to emulate that band's guitarist, Brian May, he even tried to build his own instrument.

"I started playing when I was 7, 8. I was obsessed with Queen when 'Bohemian Rhapsody' came out," Yorke recalled during a 2019 appearance on BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs. "I laid down in front of these big speakers in my friend’s house, and we just listened to 'Bohemian Rhapsody,' and at that point I decided, 'Yep, this is what I’m doing.' And then soon after that, I decided I was gonna do what Brian May did: build a guitar. It sort of worked, but it was literally rough-cut out with a saw. It was terrible. It really wasn't [impressive]. Shortly after that, my dad felt sorry for me and eventually bought me one."

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025