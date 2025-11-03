Skip to content
A teacher's simple music trick helps a 16-year-old boy overcome a debilitating stutter

'I was told I couldn’t ever speak fluently': A student's life is changed by one teacher's simple, brilliant idea.

Nov 03, 2025

For anyone who watched the hit show "Educating Yorkshire," it’s a moment impossible to forget. A 16-year-old student, Musharaf Asghar, who battled a severe stammer that often left him unable to speak, was encouraged by his teacher, Mr. Matthew Burton, to try an unconventional technique. Inspired by The King's Speech, Mr. Burton had Musharaf listen to music on headphones while delivering a speech, Metro.co.uk reported.

The result was stunning. Musharaf spoke fluently, and the entire nation was moved.

That was in 2013. Now, 12 years later, their story has come full circle in the most powerful way. Mr. Burton is now the head teacher at the same school in West Yorkshire. And as a video shared by "OurStories" shows, he recently invited Musharaf—now a successful journalist and keynote speaker—to return and inspire the current class of Year 11 students.

"I’ve invited him back to speak to Year 11, to give them that bit of inspiration," Mr. Burton said. "[To show] that I was here. I was sitting in the seat you’re sitting in. I struggled with particular things, but showed that determination, that resilience, and look where I am now.'"

Standing at a podium in his old school, Musharaf addressed the students, recounting the moment his life changed.

"My journey also began in this school, and I remember one day I realized that there was something wrong, and that wrong was that I couldn’t get these words out. After visiting the doctor’s surgery, I was told I couldn’t ever speak fluently, ever again," he said in his speech.

He explained how that prognosis made him feel his future was limited. "Any job that I applied for, and of course, being Asian, it was either being a doctor or a pharmacist. I thought, well, I can’t do either. I thought, if I couldn’t get these words out, I couldn’t achieve anything at all in life."

Musharaf then paid a powerful tribute to the teacher who refused to let him give up.

"Being in that classroom and having a teacher who put all that time and effort in making sure that you can speak and finally getting those words out, it was one of the best moments I could ever have or live," he said, as Mr. Burton watched from the side. "I guess for me, it was having a friend who was in my corner, having a person that really pushed me and believed in me. And I realized that if I actually put the time and the effort in, I can get these words out."

The speech, which ended with a massive round of applause, showed just how far that struggling young teen had come.

This story originally appeared earlier this year.

Past Events
