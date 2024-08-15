The internet has found ingenious way to cut cake using wine glasses and it was staring at us all along

Gone are the days when a person was assigned the task of cutting the cake during birthday parties, slicing it into fairly equal portions. In a TikTok video shared in November 2020 by Rose (@theroseperiod), a mom demonstrated how her family skipped the bygone cake-cutting method and adopted an ingenious one, using wine glasses instead of a knife. Since then, the cake-cutting trend has garnered ginormous attention from people worldwide.

The viral video showed a family celebrating their daughter's 20th birthday. “Happy 20th birthday to my Jules,” Rose wrote in the caption, referring to her daughter @juliageeq. The clip opened with a cheerful Julia standing in front of a vanilla birthday cake set on a pedestal. As she blew away the candles, each of the family members took turns to get their share of the birthday cake, but in a less messy way.

The video shows them holding wine glasses flipped upside down. They pressed the mouths of the glasses one by one into the soft cake, scooping out chunks of cake that collected in the glasses like pudding. Then they clinked their glasses together, raised a toast in the center, and relished their cake from the wine glasses. The hack has scored 1.8 million views and over 4,000 comments. People showed up in the comment section to say how “smart” this hack was. @melissamacarthurx said, “I am mesmerized.” @ghdooree commented, “This is genius!” Another TikTok user, @redvelvet2327, proclaimed, “I’m so doing this for my birthday!”

According to PEOPLE, the popular hack even got the attention of stars. For instance, filmmaker Nancy Meyers posted a similar cake-cutting video on Instagram, and tagged designer Roxanne Assoulin's page. "I may have to bake a cake just to do this," Meyers wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nancy Meyers (@nmeyers)

This cake-cutting method using wine or champagne glasses is smart for so many reasons. First, there is no hassle of one person becoming responsible for cutting the cake into satisfying slices. Second, it erases the question of the mess that could be created when cutting the cake with a knife. Food Network’s Duff Goldman, who is dubbed the “Ace of Cakes,” called this cake-cutting trend “genius,” while speaking to Bustle. He added that this wine glass technique is "very viscerally pleasing" to watch. "Each person can come in with their own cup and get their own serving — it’s a nice communal experience where each person can interact with the cake and each other.”

The trend smashed the feeds of X too. Champagne Sloshy (@joshybesloshy) shared a montage of clips showing people cutting the cake using wine glasses, and it’s brilliant and aesthetic at the same time. Their post received a whopping 9.3 million views. The first clip shows a table set with bowls of snacks and a red velvet cake frosted with pastel yellow cream. As hands approach the cake, instead of cutting it with a knife, they use wine glasses to scoop out pieces for themselves from the cake.

New cake cutting tradition..thoughts 🤔? pic.twitter.com/L1toC0WrrJ — Champagne Sloshy (@JoshyBeSloshy) August 11, 2024

Another clip shows a blue cream cake with vanilla frosting where people use the same technique to scoop out chunks of blue dessert in their glasses. A third clip follows, in which people are seen repeating the same process on a vanilla and strawberry cake and further clips show people applying the same hack to cut a black forest cake, a green cream floral design cake, and more. This hack calls for a cleaner cake-cutting ceremony, no more sticky hands, no more gooey knives, but still lots of fun!

