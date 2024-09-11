This simple test helps you find out which American city is best suited for you

Covering 3,532,316 square miles of land and 277,209 square miles of water, with the recent addition of 386,000 square miles, the United States is the fourth largest country in the world. Living in the U.S. is both a matter of glory and style. However, not every city is suited for everyone. Depending on expenses, lifestyle, town planning, and other factors, every city has its unique offerings that one can scour through and find the one that suits them best. If this sounds too toilsome, consider this simple quiz. In March 2022, a Reddit user, Dan Waters (u/trivianightfun), shared the link to this quiz on the platform, writing that it can help people decide which city they should choose to live in. The quiz, they wrote, is backed by statistics.

As per the quiz’s description, it promises to provide scores in eight categories for 500 different American cities, so people can search through and find the hidden gems that best fit their lifestyle. After clicking the “Begin” button, the quiz format reveals itself in the form of a question “Which city sounds better?” This is followed by titles of two hypothetical cities “City A” and “City B.”

Under each city is a list of descriptions detailing its weather, political structure, town plan, and other factors. Each time someone logs into the quiz, it shows a different question. Below these lists are five rectangles with five options for answers that include “Definitely A,” “Probably A,” “Probably B,” “Definitely B,” “Either,” and “Neither.”

Some examples of the features that the lists beneath the city titles include are “High-paying jobs,” “mediocre restaurants,” “cheap housing,” “snowy winters,” “beaches,” and “racial diversity” among others. After a series of questions, the quiz reveals the answer with the caption, “You should live in [name of the city].” Apart from the city’s name, the results detail the description and features of the city such as its population, household expenses, climate, etc. Additionally, the user is also provided a list of the top ten cities that matched the points they selected while taking the quiz.

Of the many people who took the quiz, over 700 commented on Reddit, expressing their opinions about the test. Some found it surprisingly accurate while others seemed to be a bit skeptical. “Wow, this was surprisingly eye-opening. It told me I should live exactly where I’ve been thinking of moving. Just for fun, I filled it out with the opposite answers… and I got the city I currently live in. I have got to move,” commented u/gentlesnob.

Several others including u/heiroglyphpic, u/v1per41, u/simonproctor, and u/dlanderer said that the quiz’s results showed the very city they already live in or a nearby town, or their home city, which is so coincidental. But some were equally skeptical of the results. u/seniorfrito, for instance, got the answer “New Orleans,” but they said they were skeptical that this is the city where they should be. u/ryduce22 said, “It's cool, but I kept selecting cheap housing and ended up with San Francisco which is probably the most expensive housing on Earth.” Yet, most people found the quiz cool and accurate.