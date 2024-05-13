In Earth’s quietest room, even 45 minutes are unbearable for anyone

Can the sound of silence drive humans crazy? The question pops up from a strange room in Minneapolis. People, who have stood in this room report that the void of its silence makes them feel creepy, and disorientated, as if they’re losing their spatial awareness. Many start hearing tintinnabulations in their ears. Plus, no one till now has been able to stay in this room for more than 45 minutes.

Holding the Guinness World Record for the quietest place on Earth, the anechoic test chamber at Orfield Laboratories has a background noise level of -24.9 decibels. The human audible range is from zero to 120 decibels, so a sound of negative decibels is inaudible by humans.

An anechoic chamber has “no echo” and this complete lack of sound vibration makes the room very silent. The room has been designed with a series of fiberglass wedges that swatch the walls, floor, and ceiling, swallowing the sound waves that might arise in the room’s space. In addition, thick layers of brick and steel provide soundproofing for the room. Overall, the design ensures that no external sound intrudes into the interior atmosphere of the room.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aleah Vinick (@aleahvinick)

The maximum someone has stayed inside this chamber is 45 minutes. The room is so quiet that a person inside it will hear their heartbeats, even the sounds of their organs, Steven Orfield, the lab's founder, told Hearing Aid Know. “We challenge people to sit in the chamber in the dark – one person stayed in there for 45 minutes. When it’s quiet, ears will adapt. The quieter the room, the more things you hear,” he said, adding, “In the anechoic chamber, you become the sound."

But the room isn't designed for the sake of distressing or tormenting people. NASA regularly sends astronauts here to help them practice adaptability to the silence of space. Many people also visit the room to meditate, Orfield told CBS.

However, for a commoner, the room is an eerie and freaky experience, because it makes people feel as if they are losing their balance and orientation. "How you orient yourself is through sounds you hear when you walk. In the anechoic chamber, you don't have any cues," Orfield said. "You take away the perceptual cues that allow you to balance and maneuver. If you're in there for half an hour, you have to be in a chair."

Like Orfield Laboratories, the Microsoft headquarters in Redmond, Washington is also an anechoic place. It is the previous Guinness World Record holder for being the “quietest place on earth.” The room is designed in an onion-like structure that isolates it from the rest of the building and the outside world. Here too, people cannot stand the silence for too long, not more than 55 minutes to be precise.

Explaining to CNN, Hundraj Gopal at Microsoft said that in the real world, our ears are constantly subject to some level of sound, so there is always some air pressure present on the ear drums. But when someone enters the anechoic room, this air pressure zips away due to the total absence of sound reflections. In a room like this, there is no interference of noise.

Ideally, silence is meant to pacify and soothe, but the idea that it gives creeps to people is a bit uncanny. For centuries, philosophers and poets have written that “silence is not empty,” and these anechoic rooms seem to provide evidence of this.