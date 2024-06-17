Unnamed dad-daughter duo successfully decodes 'alien' signal from Mars

Picture an astronomer sitting in a radio telescope’s control room when a bizarre signal flickers on the radio screen and he finds that it is a message from aliens. The possibility of an extra-terrestrial life is beyond fascinating. To be able to communicate with the beings of other worlds, would be transformational for humankind. However, without direct interaction with these beings who wrote the message, it could take years or centuries to decode the message. In May 2023, scientists received a simulated message from Mars. Thousands of people attempted to crack it. In June 2024, finally, a father-daughter pair decoded the message, setting a record, as reported by a press release from SETI (Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence).

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Lucas Pezeta

The message was created by SETI Artist in Residence Daniela De Paulis as a part of the “A Sign in Space” project. The goal of the project was to simulate an alien signal as if it was actually received from creatures of another planet. This was done as a rehearsal for the time when a real message would arrive from space. The researchers believe that it wouldn’t be easy to decode the message without some prior practice. Hence the simulation was created.

Only three people in the world knew about the encoded message’s content. The first was Daniela, the project’s founder. Apart from her, two co-authors knew about the message. They had crafted the pseudo-alien message with references from poets, scientists, programmers, and philosophers.

The message was sent from the European Space Agency’s ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO) on May 24, 2023, at 7 pm UTC. It was received 16 minutes later by four radio astronomy observatories on Earth - the SETI Institute's Allen Telescope Array (ATA), The Robert C. Byrd Green Bank Telescope (GBT), the National Science Foundation's Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array (VLA), and the Medicina Radio Astronomical Station observatory. Thousands of space wonks and puzzle enthusiasts worldwide signed up for the project to decode the message.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Photo by Felix Mittermeier

In June this year, the father-daughter duo successfully decoded the message. Although they have requested to remain anonymous, the duo revealed the process it took for them to crack the code.

https://t.co/oVh7SnnIwO

More than a year after launching the multidisciplinary art project "A Sign in Space," conceived by SETI Artist in Residence @danieladepaulis, a father-daughter team has successfully decoded the message. @asigninspace pic.twitter.com/ueUrCAYDpb — The SETI Institute (@SETIInstitute) June 11, 2024

When they first looked at the encrypted message, the possibility that it was connected to the cellular automaton, Conway’s Game of Life, popped up in their minds, as per IFL Science. They used the Unity game engine and passed the message through 6,625 iterations to turn the binary message into a readable format. It unfolded into an image of five amino acids.

Representative Image Source: A three-dimensional computer model of a chymotrypsin ovomucoid molecule, a protein. The twisted blue and green ribbons represent amino acid strings. (Photo by © CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

The image illustrated a universal organic molecular notation, composed of a set of pixel points that were punctuated between the clusters and molecular diagrams. "I used a Margolus reversible 2x2 block cellular automata (BCA) with the simplest reversible rule, called 'single point (CCW) rotation,' acting only on 2x2 cells that contain only a single point or pixel per the header instructions, conserving pixel or point count, 625 pixels in and 625 out,” the father elaborated and shared a screen capture of the decoded image.

However, this untangling of the message is not the end of the mystery. Now, the goal for people and researchers would be to understand the meaning hidden behind this faux cosmic letter. Why five amino acids in particular? To solve this, Daniela has invited people once again to join the Discord Server, a community where discussions are held about decoding the message.