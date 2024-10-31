UPS drivers never make left turns, you could benefit from the same trick

Driving comes with its own set of rules—some official, others unspoken. For UPS drivers, one key guideline is to avoid left turns. According to The Conversation, instead of taking shortcuts or making left turns, UPS drivers follow a calculated route for a very intentional reason.

Representative Image Source: Pexels| Enzo Varsi

The primary reason for this practice is safety: on most U.S. roads, left turns require crossing oncoming traffic, making them riskier and more disruptive. By prioritizing right turns, UPS drivers help reduce delays and minimize accidents.

Most drivers tend to choose the shortest route, assuming it will be the quickest. However, this approach can increase traffic congestion. UPS drivers take it a step further by opting for optimized, not just shorter, routes. By prioritizing open roads with fewer left turns and minimal traffic, they reduce delays and get to their destinations more efficiently.

Representative Image Source: Pexels| Markus Spiske

Avoiding left turns also helps UPS drivers minimize fuel consumption and avoid traffic-related delays. Journalist Tom Vanderbilt explains, “Left-turning traffic typically has to turn against a flow of oncoming vehicles. This can not only be dangerous but makes traffic build-up unless you install a dedicated left-turn ‘phase,’ which is fine but adds 30 or 45 seconds to everyone else’s single time,” per CNN. Apart from saving time and lives, the no left-turn rule also helps save fuel and maintain the vehicle’s health.

Representative Image Source: Pexels| Nguyen Huy

A key strategy UPS uses to boost efficiency is limiting left turns to only about 10% of drivers’ routes, saving an estimated 10 million gallons of fuel each year. Avoiding left turns prevents drivers from idling in traffic, which wastes fuel and strains the vehicle. Jack Levis, senior director of UPS Process Management, explained, “A left-hand turn is also less fuel efficient because your car’s idling longer, which is not good for your vehicle.”

Representative Image Source: Pexels| Ana Benet

He added, “We will make left-hand turns, but not unnecessary ones. We don’t need to go in circles all day long by making only right-hand turns. We have tools to analyze the number of left-hand turns for each route, and we can work out which ones are avoidable.” UPS drivers have picked the smarter route and drivers of private and other vehicles are also encouraged to follow the same. The benefits of saving fuel, losing traffic, and avoiding accidents, as well as dangers are a win-win situation for all vehicle owners.

This article originally appeared 3 months ago.