Vanessa Bryant gets emotional as a statue of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was unveiled in Los Angeles

It has been nearly four years since the world was rocked by the tragic loss of Kobe Bryant and his daughter. In January 2020, the basketball legend and his beloved Gigi saw their promising lives abruptly cut short in a devastating helicopter crash. The sports world mourned the loss of one of its finest players, while fans worldwide grappled with the sudden absence of a generational icon. At present, the world may have moved on from the loss of the icon but his contribution to the sport is still a talking point for most sports enthusiasts. In the latest tribute given to the Lakers legend, a bronze statue was recently unveiled at the CryptoArena in Los Angeles. Vanessa Bryant, the devoted wife of the late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was present at this special tribute.

Making the event memorable, Vanessa delivered an emotional speech at the unveiling of her husband's statue. A graceful Vanessa expressed her appreciation to the fans of Los Angeles, a city that held a special place in Kobe's heart. She acknowledged the unwavering support and love they had shown not only to Kobe but also to their family and his enduring legacy. Her words ringed with sincerity as she kindly reciprocated her affection, declaring, "We love you back."

For Kobe. For the die-hard Laker fans. For our family.



Mamba forever. pic.twitter.com/uExf0oEWgY — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 9, 2024

This tribute was handed to Bryant, a 19-foot bronze statue, which captured Kobe in a triumphant pose with his index finger raised in victory, Vanessa shared a vital fact about the statue. She revealed that Kobe himself was hugely involved in selecting the pose, injecting a touch of his personality into the monumental tribute. Sprinkling some humor into the matter, Vanessa went on to say, "So if anyone has any issues with it, tough sh*t. It is what it is."

This bronze statue is more than a tribute to Kobe's illustrious basketball career; it also serves as an important sign of his loving bond with his family. Discussing more about the statue, Vanessa disclosed that she had played a role in ensuring that the statue included the names of their daughters: Natalia, Bianka, and Capri, in addition to their beloved Gianna, who is affectionately known as "Gigi." This touching gesture reflected Kobe's profound love for his family and showed how important of a role his family played in his life. As the event drew to a close, Vanessa concluded her speech with a legendary quote from her late husband, which deeply emphasizes his philosophy of leaving a lasting legacy. As per Kobe's philosophy, he believed, "Leave the game better than you found it, and when it comes time for you to leave, leave a legend."

In those words, we can surely say that Kobe's legacy on this planet extended beyond his athletic ability - he was a legend of the sport for his sheer determination and dedication towards life in general. For a man who dedicated his life to basketball for almost 20 years, this statue will not only serve as a tribute to the late legend but will also be a pillar of hope to many aspiring sportspersons who wish to emulate Kobe's legacy. Here's a look into the statue :