Woman blown away by simple car key hack that roll down the windows

When it comes to life hacks, everyone is keen on figuring out different tricks that add to mundane activities. It’s not just the hack itself but also the simple idea of knowing about it that makes things fun. Even something as simple as driving to get groceries can be interesting when enhanced with hacks. A woman named Emma Rose Jean (@emmarosejean1) shared that she had seen a fun hack video regarding car keys. “I came across this car key hack as one does,” she said, feeling excited to reveal what she discovered. She captured herself while trying the hack and the results were incredible.

The hack was for modern type button car keys. Turns out, the buttons aren’t just to unlock or lock the doors and trunk but also for another purpose. “If you hit the unlock button on your car key twice and hold it down, it will roll down all of your windows,” the woman said. Jean was pretty impressed by the idea and was curious to figure out more. She added that several people had commented on the video she had seen saying that this hack worked. She mentioned that it was a general hack that worked with different car keys and wasn’t restricted to one type or brand. After being encouraged by the comments, the woman decided to try it out for herself.

“I’m fascinated with stupid shit like this so I’m gonna go and try it and get a live reaction of whether it works or not,” she exclaimed. The woman got out of her car quickly and proceeded to try the hack as per the instructions. She shared on camera the steps as she slowly did them. She first pressed the car key’s unlock button twice and then held it down the third time. As soon as she did, the windows immediately rolled down, leaving Jean baffled. She shrieked in excitement. Still completely shocked to see the windows rolled down, Jean exclaimed, “That might be the coolest thing I’ve ever seen!”

The woman was beyond excited by the hack and went over to the rolled-down windows. Very impressed and with her jaw dropped, she put her hand on the car door where the windows were rolled down and remarked, “It did that.” “I need to read my car’s manual,” she concluded. People were baffled to try the hack for themselves. @hehehehehello wrote, “What other secrets are they keeping from us!?” @genevarw5252 added, “This is how I found out my Toyota Camry does have automatic start.” @ovenjuicelatte commented, “My husband and I found out about this by accident when we came out and our car windows were all rolled down.”

@danders63 remarked, “Not me getting out of my house at midnight to try this with my car in the garage.” @meggieeginger pointed out, “Sadly, this doesn’t work on my ‘23 Toyota Corolla.” @theshedevil_ added, “I used to sell my Hondas like this. It was my go-to show and tell during the summer.” @large_coke_no_ice pointed out, “Mazda owners: Click the unlock button thrice and hold down on the 4th click and watch them go down.”

