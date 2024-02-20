Woman bought flowers for herself but decided to give them to a grieving widow in wholesome gesture

In a world that is often gripped by cruelty and violence, this latest tale on the internet has shone a light on how small acts of kindness can go a long way to uplift spirits and help someone brighten the day. A TikTok video shared by a user named @lohojpg has dived into how she helped someone provide solace by handing a bouquet. Narrating the whole story in a 4-minute clip, she talked about how she was out for groceries and had intended to buy flowers for herself that day. She claimed that despite buying flowers for herself, she somehow got a heavy feeling that she should give away the flowers to another lady.

Continuing the story, she narrated that after shopping for groceries, she was on her way back to the parking lot and saw the old lady, who was present to buy flowers alongside her, unload stuff into her car. As a kind gesture, the woman describes that she walked up to the old lady to hand her the flowers. Upon receiving the flowers, the old lady was said to have burst out laughing but at the same time, her laughter turned into a stream of tears.

The woman narrated that she was taken aback by the old lady's behavior and had asked if she was doing fine or not. In response, the old lady said that she was more than fine, however, with a smile on her face she said that these flowers reminded her of her husband, that both have them had been married for over 30 years, and she claimed that her husband used to bring her flowers every Thursday since the day they met. In a shocking yet heartbreaking reveal, the old lady said that she buried her husband last week and as a coincidence, that very day turned out to be a Thursday. The woman was in utter disbelief at this reveal. She later talks about how both of them shed a tear and bond over grief.

Image Source - TikTok I @lohojpg

The woman went on to conclude the clip by saying how she was there at the right place and at the right time. She explained how she was miraculously present at the grocery store in which she does not shop frequently. Hinting this as a case of coincidence, she went on to mention how she was called in for work that day and hence had to shop for groceries in her office vicinity. In the final seconds of the video, she conveys a message of peace to her viewers as she says that her latest deed has given her a lot of inner peace and she intends to give it back to the community in more effective ways.

Upon release of the clip, fellow TikTok users rushed to show their appreciation and love for the woman. Most viewers expressed her gesture was 'kind' and 'thoughtful' with some stressing upon how she took the right step and did what was needed in the situation. One user named @lilpiscesfairy described her gesture as 'beautiful' as she went on to say :