10-year-old boy sells his toys on a 'freezing cold' day to buy his hard-working mom holiday gifts

When most kids of his age were tucking stockings under their pillows and hanging gold ornaments in their bedrooms, eagerly awaiting Santa’s magic to unfold, this 10-year-old boy was standing on a street pavement, amid "freezing cold," to sell all of his toys. He wanted to raise some money to buy his mom some Christmas presents. Magic unfolded for him when a man, who was a magician, saw him doing this and extended a generous gesture that made the Christmas extra special for both of them.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Marta Wave

The magical encounter was captured in a TikTok video posted by Ryan Hicks (@ryantricksmagic) whose stage name is “Ryan Tricks.” According to his website, Ryan is an English mind-reader, mentalist, and magician from Slough, with over 500 million views across different social media platforms. He has appeared in some of the top-spot television shows including “America’s Got Talent,” “Britain’s Got Talent,” and BBC’s miniseries “Tricks on the Streets.” Describing to his 1.2 million TikTok followers, he captioned the video, “Kid sells toys to buy his mum a Christmas present.”

The opening scene of the video showed this boy of 10 standing on the sidewalk as Ryan passed from there driving in his car. Ryan’s attention got pulled towards a signboard that read, “Toys for sale for mum’s Christmas present.” He stopped the car and questioned the boy, “Hey mate, how you doing? You alright?” The boy was dressed in a puffy blue jacket and a white-and-red Santa cap. Scattered around his feet were some toys such as an orange football, a Hoverboard, a Mario Kart, and more.

When Ryan asked about the toys, the boy said, “My mum does a lot for me. She does the weekend shift, so she can buy me Christmas presents and get extra money. So, I thought I would sell the toys to buy her Christmas presents.” Boy’s story made Ryan gasp in surprise and utter, “Ho! Ho! Ho!”

The magician told the boy that he was a “little legend” for doing the kind act amidst the freezing cold temperature. The boy simply replied, “I wanted to do it because she is the best.” Ryan's voice hinted at an expression of astonishment. He asked the boy whether his mom knew he was out there doing this for her. The boy responded by saying that he was alone at that time and his grandma was inside the house. His mom didn’t know anything about it.

Further conversation revealed that the kind little boy had been standing on the spot for over an hour and a half, and he had sold none of the toys yet. “I wanna buy something,” Ryan pronounced. He started asking him the prices of the toy items arrayed in the stall. The prices turned out to be cheap. Segway was rated at £10 ($12.10).

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Any Lane

“I want to buy all of these toys from you,” Ryan proclaimed. “So, how much would you want for all of these toys? Because it’s freezing cold. You shouldn’t be out here doing this. So what do you want for this?” When he extended the generous gesture towards the boy, the boy hesitated a little and then murmured “£50 ($60).” But Ryan believed £50 was too cheap for all those toys. So, he reached out into his pocket, slipped out crisp notes amounting to £100 ($121), and held them out to the boy.

The boy was reluctant, but upon pressing a bit, he accepted the cash payment. But this was not the end of the mind-reader’s generosity. He said, “I want to give you something for Christmas. I am gonna give you another £100 and you buy yourself something extra special. Merry Christmas!” Surely, the boy was overjoyed. In a comment on the video, Ryan revealed that he didn’t take the toys either. The wholesome video picked up over 169,000 views. More than 433 people commented, lauding both the man and the boy.

“Acts of kindness like this is what keeps me hopeful for humanity,” realized @fatesshadow. @invaderjediraver added, “You made his day, amazing little man doing it for his mum. Well done Ryan!”

Image Source: TikTok | @thebeast2769

Commenting on the same video on Instagram where it crossed 56,000 likes, @jeansf80 said, “This video is probably all his mum would ever want for Christmas!” @mike_nice_guy suggested, “Awesome. More people should do this if they ever see a child doing this!”

Image Source: Instagram | @uncontrollabullz_ltd

Ryan’s kind gesture was probably inspired by his love for his mother. According to Maidenhead Advertiser, Ryan’s greatest inspiration behind his magic was his mother, Julie, who passed away of cancer when he was just 15.

@ryantricksmagic Kid sells toys to buy his mum a Christmas present ♬ original sound - Ryan Tricks

You can follow Ryan Tricks on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube for magic tricks, street magic, and prank videos.