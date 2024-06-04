25 hilarious live TV moments that still leave us rolling on the floor with laughter

From news anchors losing their cool to unexpected on-air bloopers, these clips are meme gold.
Remember when TV weatherman Greg Dutra couldn't contain his excitement upon learning that his monitor was touchscreen during a live broadcast? Or when Professor Robert Kelly's interview, popularly known as "BBC Dad," was adorably gatecrashed by his kids? These are some of the chucklesome moments we have witnessed on live TV, where retakes are not possible, making it nearly impossible to carry out the whole segment without a gaffe.
The reality and spontaneity of live TV programs are far better than the scripted and monotonous TV shows. While the broadcast journalists are well-trained in their jobs and leave no space for any error, some slip-ups are inevitable. These unexpected mistakes, including forgotten lies or glitches, lead to humor that evokes genuine laughter. In the time of social media, these clips often find their way to the online community and become meme fodders over time.
In an X post uploaded by @beyoncegarden, users were asked a simple question, "What's the funniest moment on live TV you've ever seen?" In response, people flooded the comments with their favorite clips that still tickle their funny bones. Here are 25 of the hilarious moments that were captured on live television.
@IngrahamAngle special for me 😅 pic.twitter.com/2bRCOwJBkX— D.Alexander (@LexanderHack) May 27, 2024
Not a week goes by that I don't think about this 😂 pic.twitter.com/3JY7OZPmDl— T ~ living in a parallel universe 🌈💜 (@Toridwn95) May 28, 2024
Gassed all up pic.twitter.com/zuJClY7Yu2— Mannielly (@mannielly) May 28, 2024
This. Hands down. pic.twitter.com/NKSlffaqZG— CJ Sweat (@sweetsweatcj) May 27, 2024
“That can happen” 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/2s2CgyezWp— Living (@livinglifeready) May 27, 2024
Probably this https://t.co/55R9tMU1H0— Willimus Bartimus (@WillimusBart) May 28, 2024
Winner of them all! https://t.co/dEdcpijLHK— Greig Mackenzie (@Greigoir78) May 28, 2024
Idk if this is from live Tv or A stream but this is hilarious she was soo terrified😂😂 pic.twitter.com/hsUb080ONv— Taethegreatest🎰🍒🍀 (@_Taethegreatest) May 27, 2024
Birds aren't real campaign pic.twitter.com/Prgsk7cqvC— Decadence (@Decadence_3) May 28, 2024
This easily 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/J3bPpZsCwO— ⱧɄ₦₮ɆⱤ.Ɇ 🇨🇦🏒 (@Leafs_Fan_905) May 28, 2024
"Everyone in Mckinney is dead." And "I think steel boils at this temperature are still the best clips of weather maps going haywire. The videos are on yt. but they happened live. https://t.co/JhKP101ITc https://t.co/ZqZQ6yEjKz— Flyingscotsman47772 (@shootingstargo1) May 27, 2024
Hands down thishttps://t.co/J2Xkz8uJnU— David (@zebraonice) May 28, 2024
When a man in KC walked into a Home Depot bathroom and said “I’m going to blow this place up” & they call it in as a bomb threat. pic.twitter.com/mZfxNOtlev— Crowd Pleaser (@USConcubine) May 28, 2024
This one where Elmo’s eyeball falls off. https://t.co/tll0Ho9Hu0— Ignorance Isn’t An Excuse (@FashionableRes1) May 28, 2024
South African Classic…https://t.co/dat76UjJBJ— tumelo thothela (@tumelothothela) May 28, 2024