25 hilarious live TV moments that still leave us rolling on the floor with laughter

Remember when TV weatherman Greg Dutra couldn't contain his excitement upon learning that his monitor was touchscreen during a live broadcast? Or when Professor Robert Kelly's interview, popularly known as "BBC Dad," was adorably gatecrashed by his kids? These are some of the chucklesome moments we have witnessed on live TV, where retakes are not possible, making it nearly impossible to carry out the whole segment without a gaffe.

Representative Image Source: Pexels I Photo by Ketut Subiyanto

The reality and spontaneity of live TV programs are far better than the scripted and monotonous TV shows. While the broadcast journalists are well-trained in their jobs and leave no space for any error, some slip-ups are inevitable. These unexpected mistakes, including forgotten lies or glitches, lead to humor that evokes genuine laughter. In the time of social media, these clips often find their way to the online community and become meme fodders over time.

In an X post uploaded by @beyoncegarden, users were asked a simple question, "What's the funniest moment on live TV you've ever seen?" In response, people flooded the comments with their favorite clips that still tickle their funny bones. Here are 25 of the hilarious moments that were captured on live television.

1. Remember "You"?

2. No comments from the dead man

Not a week goes by that I don't think about this 😂 pic.twitter.com/3JY7OZPmDl — T ~ living in a parallel universe 🌈💜 (@Toridwn95) May 28, 2024

3. Watch your step

4. Mega Doodoo

5. The hype is not real

6. Who let the cats out?

pic.twitter.com/mgj97tX7SV — 🇵🇭 Kimbruh 🍉 // finals week or my final week (@Kimberstar_) May 27, 2024

7. Not a good day for Dana

8. Don't run on ice, mam!

9. Slice them well

10. Who let the kid out?

Winner of them all! https://t.co/dEdcpijLHK — Greig Mackenzie (@Greigoir78) May 28, 2024

11. That is a dangerous dog

12. High-five fail

13. She said what?!

Idk if this is from live Tv or A stream but this is hilarious she was soo terrified😂😂 pic.twitter.com/hsUb080ONv — Taethegreatest🎰🍒🍀 (@_Taethegreatest) May 27, 2024

14. Man thinks birds are not real

15. She sings well, we guess

16. Watch out for the slide

17. Watch your head!

18. Weather map goes crazy

"Everyone in Mckinney is dead." And "I think steel boils at this temperature are still the best clips of weather maps going haywire. The videos are on yt. but they happened live. https://t.co/JhKP101ITc https://t.co/ZqZQ6yEjKz — Flyingscotsman47772 (@shootingstargo1) May 27, 2024

19. Calm down fellas

20. Scary chicken

21. I am not ready, sir!

22. This joke bombed!

When a man in KC walked into a Home Depot bathroom and said “I’m going to blow this place up” & they call it in as a bomb threat. pic.twitter.com/mZfxNOtlev — Crowd Pleaser (@USConcubine) May 28, 2024

23. Where's the eyeball?

This one where Elmo’s eyeball falls off. https://t.co/tll0Ho9Hu0 — Ignorance Isn’t An Excuse (@FashionableRes1) May 28, 2024

24. What's a furry

25. Chairman but chair fell