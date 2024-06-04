25 hilarious live TV moments that still leave us rolling on the floor with laughter

NEWS
From news anchors losing their cool to unexpected on-air bloopers, these clips are meme gold.

Cover Image Source: X I @LexanderHack

Remember when TV weatherman Greg Dutra couldn't contain his excitement upon learning that his monitor was touchscreen during a live broadcast? Or when Professor Robert Kelly's interview, popularly known as "BBC Dad," was adorably gatecrashed by his kids? These are some of the chucklesome moments we have witnessed on live TV, where retakes are not possible, making it nearly impossible to carry out the whole segment without a gaffe. 

Representative Image Source: Pexels I Photo by Ketut Subiyanto
Representative Image Source: Pexels I Photo by Ketut Subiyanto

The reality and spontaneity of live TV programs are far better than the scripted and monotonous TV shows. While the broadcast journalists are well-trained in their jobs and leave no space for any error, some slip-ups are inevitable. These unexpected mistakes, including forgotten lies or glitches, lead to humor that evokes genuine laughter. In the time of social media, these clips often find their way to the online community and become meme fodders over time.

 

In an X post uploaded by @beyoncegarden, users were asked a simple question, "What's the funniest moment on live TV you've ever seen?" In response, people flooded the comments with their favorite clips that still tickle their funny bones. Here are 25 of the hilarious moments that were captured on live television.

1. Remember "You"?

 

2. No comments from the dead man 

 

3. Watch your step

 

4. Mega Doodoo

 

5. The hype is not real

 

6. Who let the cats out?

 

7. Not a good day for Dana

 

8. Don't run on ice, mam!

 

9. Slice them well

 

10. Who let the kid out?

 

 

11. That is a dangerous dog

 

 

12. High-five fail

 

 

13. She said what?!

 

14. Man thinks birds are not real

 

15. She sings well, we guess

 

 

16. Watch out for the slide

 

 

17. Watch your head!

 

 

18. Weather map goes crazy

 

 

19. Calm down fellas

 

 

20. Scary chicken

 

 

21. I am not ready, sir!

 

 

22. This joke bombed!

 

 

23. Where's the eyeball?

 

 

24. What's a furry

 

 

25. Chairman but chair fell

 

 

 

