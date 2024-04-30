Even though it is one of the duties of TV presenters to maintain a professional demeanor on-air, some unique or hilarious incidents prompt them to break out of character. A Chicago weatherman stole the spotlight on the internet for not being able to contain his excitement during a live broadcast. The reason for his excitement: he discovered that the monitor he was using to display the weather was, in fact, a touchscreen.

In a YouTube video shared by ABC 7, Chicago weatherman and meteorologist Greg Dutra looks beyond surprised when his hand brushes against the monitor on which he was giving the weather update during live broadcast. At first, Dutra is seen enthusiastically providing weather updates about each region on his TV screen.

Momentarily, Dutra's hand brushes against the screen and glides across it, unaware that his TV screen is touch-activated. It takes Dutra a couple of seconds to realize that his monitor is touchscreen. The Chicago weatherman is awestruck by this 'touch' discovery and is seen bursting with a smile as he playfully navigates the TV screen. Excited after learning the new feature of the display, Dutra turns to his colleagues and asks, "I can do that? No way!"

Alongside Dutra, his colleague and co-host Val Warner, who is off-camera, joins him in the fun discovery and says, "Are you serious? Did you just discover that?" Dutra's co-host Terrell Brown makes a brief appearance and shows the weatherman that he can move the screen by touching it. The pair look in high spirits on live TV.

As the video moves forward, Dutra discovers that he can do more than just move the frame from one place to another. He finds out that he can zoom in as well. The ABC weatherman chuckles his way through the rest of the video while Warner and Brown laugh their hearts out at their pal's amusing discovery.

This wasn’t in the training manual! @TBrownABC7 @valwarnertv and I go OFF THE RAILS when I discovered the TV is a touch screen while on-air on @ABC7Chicago 😂 pic.twitter.com/almrdxqz3d — Greg Dutra (@DutraWeather) August 4, 2022

Dutra took to his X account to share the whole incident with his viewers and tagged his fellow co-hosts with a caption, "This wasn’t in the training manual! @TBrownABC7@valwarnertv and I go OFF THE RAILS when I discovered the TV is a touch screen while on-air on @ABC7Chicago".

The post was well-received and got over 70,000 likes, leaving people rolling on the floor with laughter. Dutra followed up the original post, saying, "Well this blew up."

On the other hand, the YouTube video uploaded by ABC7 raked up over 3 million views, courtesy Dutra's childlike response to the 'touch' phenomenon.