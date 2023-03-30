15 Tweets That Only Married People Will Understand
Even the perfect marriage (if that exists) would have its everyday frustrations.
Being married is like being half of a two-headed monster. It's impossible to avoid regular disagreements when you're bound to another person for the rest of your life.
Here are some hilarious tweets that just about every married couple will understand.
The dinner debates...
What do we need from the store?
A silent competition.
Stop moving things around.
Lack of empathy.
Breakfast in bed!
Load it; then start it.
Marrying up.
Watching shows together.
Putting the seat down... or up?
Like me on Instagram. Like me!
We both get up when I get up.
Share and share alike.
There are rules to the bedroom.
Fun with pets.
This article originally appeared on 09.06.17