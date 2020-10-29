'Racism Lives Here' signs are popping up on lawns near San Diego, California
Police in Coronado, California, located in the San Diego Bay, say they've received seven reports of people waking up to find signs that say "Racism Lives Here Make America Great Again!" on their lawns.
The signs are written in a similar font to President Trump's yard signs and feature his iconic slogan.
According to police, two of the callers had Donald Trump flags displayed on their homes.
Police spokeswoman Lea Corbin told NBC 7 they had visited thee homes and no charges will be filed. "We do not have a crime," Corbin stated. "Simply placing a sign in another's yard may be unwanted but [is] not a crime."
Long-time Coronado residents and Trump supporters Beth and Ken Slanie can't understand why anyone would assume they are racist for supporting Donald Trump.
"It was sad that anybody would think that about us, first of all, just because of the flag we have, because that's just not us," Ken Slanie said.
"We've lived in Coronado since 1968," Beth Slanie said. "So we've been here 52 years, and I've never seen anything like this before, where people are so divided and it's ridiculous."
"Everybody — we've got friends that are Biden fans and friends that are Trump fans and friends of all nationalities, and I've never seen anything like this before in Coronado, and it's kind of sad to see that," she continued.
Corbin said that the department had "[no] idea why the signs were placed in certain areas and not others."
Could it be that a majority of Americans believe that Trump is a racist? That would be a good place to start the investigation.
Republican Voters Against Trump's Racism www.youtube.com
But let's be clear. Putting a sign on someone's lawn that implies they are racist is a foul act that shouldn't be tolerated. Just because someone votes for a particular candidate, doesn't mean they support all of their views and behavior.
However, hanging a large sign that basically says "I enthusiastically support a racist," doesn't make you a bigot, but it does mean you tolerate bigotry. You'd have to be incredibly naïve to assume that anyone would think otherwise.
That's the exact reason is why there are a lot of "silent" Trump supporters who strongly approve of his actions and policies, but keep it to themselves because they don't want to face any scrutiny.
A recent report from conservative-leaning pollster Rasmussen found that 17% of likely U.S. voters who strongly approve of the job President Trump is doing say they are "less likely to let others know how they intend to vote in the upcoming election."
The fact that the "Racism Lives Here" signs are misunderstood by some Trump supporters may point to a bigger issue that divides our country.
People on different sides of the aisle have such a disconnect from one another that they don't understand what they are communicating to the world when they proudly proclaim their political affiliations.
