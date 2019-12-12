GOOD

A 98-year-old WWII veteran with no family ate at Arby's every day, so they gave him free food for life

Tod Perry
12.12.19
For the past three years, there has hardly been a day when a 98-year-old World War II veteran Doug Parker, known as "Mr. Doug," hasn't either stopped by his local Arby's in Chandler, Arizona for lunch or had it delivered to him..

His order? A roast-beef slider with Swiss cheese and a senior drink... Coke with no ice.

Doug eats the same thing for lunch every day because it's one of the few meals that doesn't make him sick.

"This is the only place I can get a sandwich or get something to anything else to eat that doesn't hurt my stomach," Doug told Fox 10 Phoenix.

"He comes in with a walker, as soon as we see him come to the doors, we try [to] grab the doors for him," Arby's manager Christina Gamage said. Gamage says that he's gone through a lot as a veteran and he doesn't have any family.

So the crew at Arby's have taken him in as one of their own. The employees help Doug open the doors and be seated when he enters the restaurant. They've even given Doug their phone numbers, so if there's ever day he can't make it over, they deliver his order to the retirement home where he lives.

For Christmas 2018, the employees chipped in and presented Doug with a $200 gift card. "He was shocked, hardly had anything to say," an Arby's manager said.

Daniel Maloney, who was eating at the restaurant with his mother that day, noticed the kindness of the Arby's employees and posted about it on Facebook where the story went viral.

"We really enjoy you here and we always want you to come back," the manager said while presenting the gift certificate to Doug, according to Maloney.

The veteran cracked a joke, saying, "I never know if I'll be here the next day, but thank you so much for this," Maloney continued.

"There are so many good people in the world," Maloney wrote. "These employees selflessly put in their own money, so a elderly (sic) man could come in and enjoy dinner on what he never knew could be his last."

After Fox 10 Phoenix picked up the story and it went viral, Arby's decided to give Doug free food for life.

"Let's give him Arby's for life, I have no problem with that," Gamage told ABC News. "We try to go above and beyond for him because he needs the extra love," said Gamage, store manager.

How wonderful would this world be if everyone who deserved "the extra love" got it?





Good News

Americans agree on at least one thing in new poll: it stinks that we're divided

For over 20 years, our country has perceived itself as more divided than united, and it's not getting better. Right after the 2016 election, a poll conducted by Gallup found that 77% of Americans felt the country was divided on the most important values, a record high.

The percentage of Americans who agree that we disagree got higher. During the 2018 mid-term elections, a poll conducted by NBC News/Wall Street Journal found that 80% of Americans felt the nation was "mainly" or "totally" divided.

We head into the 2020 presidential election more divided than ever. A new poll from USA Today found that nine out of ten respondents felt it was important to do something about the conflict in our country. We can't keep on living like this forever.

Anti-vaxxer arrested for spreading fake news during the deadly measles outbreak in Samoa

via NZ Stuff / Twitter and Leakblast / Twitter

A state of emergency has been declared in Samoa, an island with a population just below 200,000 in the South Pacific, after a measles outbreak has infected over 4800 people and killed over 70, mostly young children.

For perspective, the U.S., a country with a population of 327,000,000 has had around 1,300 causes of measles in 2019, the country's largest outbreak since 1992.

At the time of the outbreak only 31% of the island's population was vaccinated.

Bill Gates explaining the internet to a smug David Letterman in 1995 is hilarious in hindsight

Looking back, the year 1995 seems like such an innocent time. America was in the midst of its longest streak of peace and prosperity. September 11, 2001 was six years away, and the internet didn't seem like much more than a passing fad.

Twenty-four years ago, 18 million U.S. homes had modem-equipped computers, 7 million more than the year before. Most logged in through America Online where they got their email or communicated with random strangers in chat rooms.

According to a Pew Research study that year, only 32% of those who go online say they would miss it "a lot" if no longer available.

Imagine what those poll numbers would look like if the question was asked today.

"Few see online activities as essential to them, and no single online feature, with the exception of E-Mail, is used with any regularity," the Pew article said. "Consumers have yet to begin purchasing goods and services online, and there is little indication that online news features are changing traditional news consumption patterns."

"Late Night" host David Letterman had Microsoft founder and, at that time the richest man in the world, on his show for an interview in '95 to discuss the "the big new thing."

During the interview Letterman chided Gates about the usefulness of the new technology, comparing it to radio and tape recorders.

Gates seems excited by the internet because it will soon allow people to listen to a baseball game on their computer. To which Letterman smugly replies, "Does radio ring a bell?" to laughter from the crowd.

But Gates presses Letterman saying that the new technology allows you to listen to the game "whenever you want," to which Letterman responds, "Do tape recorders ring a bell?"

Gates then tells Letterman he can keep up with the latest in his favorite hobbies such as cigar smoking or race cars through the internet. Letterman shuts him down saying that he reads about his interests in magazines.

The discussion ends with the two laughing over meeting like-minded people in "troubled loner chat room on the internet."

The clip brings to mind a 1994 segment on "The Today Show" where host Bryant Gumbel and Katie Couric have a similar discussion.

"What is internet anyway?" an exasperated Gumball asks. "What do you write to it like mail?"

"It's a computer billboard but it's nationwide and it's several universities all joined together and it's getting bigger and bigger all the time," a producer explains from off-stage.





