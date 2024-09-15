A dad was sent to buy pads for his daughter – his sincere text questions show hilarious effort to be a good dad.

Sadly, a lot of men go out of their way to avoid learning anything about a woman's period. (That could be why throughout most of the United States — where the majority of lawmakers are men — feminine hygiene products are subject to sales tax.) So we should give some love to the guys who make an effort to learn a bit about the menstrual cycle so they can help their family members when they're in desperate need of feminine hygiene products. Personally, as a guy, the feminine hygiene aisle can be a little intimidating. There are multiple brands, styles of products, scents, and absorbency levels, and they are all color-coded.

What do the colors mean?

Knowing there's a lot I don't know, I take a picture on my phone of the box I'm about to purchase and send it to my wife, asking, “Is this the right one?"

A dad in the U.K. is getting some love on social media for the hilarious way he navigated the world of feminine hygiene products while showing how much he loved his daughter in the process.

It all began when Tia Savva sent her dad to Tesco, a popular U.K. drug store, to pick up some tampons.

Tia Savva/Facebook | Too many choices.

Tia Savva/Facebook | Dad having a minor panic.

Then, he made the ultimate offer of love, some chocolate for his ailing daughter.

Recently, a hilarious incident showed how a dad went the extra mile when his daughter’s mom sent him a message informing him that his daughter's period had started, reported Motherly. She asked him to buy her some pads and drop them off at her school. He recalled, “She said to get her some always pads with some wings, so I feel like I should tell ya’ll what I did.” The man then flipped his camera to show a package of maxi pads with wings. But that was not all, he also was holding a plastic bag with wings. That's as adorable as it gets.

This article originally appeared on July 2, 2019

