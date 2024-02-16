A disabled girl did a jock's homework in high school. Now, he wants to repay her by buying her a home

Doing someone's homework in exchange for bullies leaving you alone for the rest of your school life might seem like a good exchange. But what if a house and a car are also involved in the deal? This is exactly what happened with this Reddit user whose school jock who she did homework for has offered her to buy her house and a car. The 29-year-old woman wrote that she had always been good with numbers and was also very responsible. Now, because of her cerebral palsy and walking with crutches alongside being a nerd, the girl was a very easy target for bullies. One year in her high school, the class was mixed, so she had new classmates and the bullying got much worse. That was until a popular guy stepped in for her in exchange for doing his homework. The woman says, "At first I was confused but when I saw he would leave me his notebooks I understood."

Representative Image Source: Pexels | RDNE Stock Project

The woman further added that this was the beginning of their symbiotic relationship in which the guy saved her from her bullies while she did his homework. It was like a silent agreement between them so they never talked about it and whenever the guy spoke to her he sounded angry. This went on for almost 3 years and the guy's grades went up and the girl was at peace in school, a good enough exchange for her. After graduating, they never spoke to each other or saw each other again. But recently, the man reached out to the woman on Instagram and told her how good life had been for him and that he wanted to buy her a house and a car. At first, the woman thought that this was a scam but then the guy did a video call with her and she could see that everything was legit.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Cottonbro Studio

The man has been making millions and living abroad and told the woman that he remembered her because she has helped him reach where he is now. He said that he wanted to repay her because he knew how hard it was for a disabled woman in the country she was living in. The woman admitted that he was not wrong but she was actually doing okay at the moment so she declined all his offers. But then she received a call from the most expensive medical center where she lived and was told that someone had paid for three years worth of her physical therapy. She doesn't know how her former classmate came to know that she does therapy either. The woman still thought all of it was a joke so she went to the center to see for herself. She writes that she already did her first two sessions and that her body feels so much better than before. She was still confused as their relationship was purely transactional and she didn't understand why her classmate thought that he owed her.

The woman's post on Reddit received a lot of responses on why she should accept the generosity. A Reddit user @KalayaMdsn commented, "You did his homework for three years, and he paid for three years of therapy. It sounds like he knows exactly what he’s doing, and he wants to say thank you now. Remember that for the really wealthy, something that seems crazy generous to us is the monetary equivalent of buying you lunch. Enjoy your therapy, and may it continue to bring you relief!" Another Reddit user @Fewstoriesocto commented, "That's a nice gesture, you should take it and be thankful, don't turn down somebody who is trying to be kind. Seemingly with no ill intent." The woman added to her post that she was thankful for all the kind comments and that she texted the man so they could talk more about his offers. He said that they were still up and she was hoping to get a hand on the wheel so she could buy something that is not insanely expensive.