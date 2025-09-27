An elderly woman interrupted his gym selfie. He was stunned to find out she was a bodybuilding legend.

A wholesome moment in a gym is capturing hearts across the internet, reminding everyone that wisdom can come from the most unexpected places. The video, originally shared by bodybuilder Sebastian Anderson and circulated by major outlets like ESPN, shows a simple interaction that turned out to be anything but.

The clip begins with a familiar scene: Anderson is in front of a mirror, phone set up to record as he flexes for a post-workout video. Suddenly, an older Asian woman who was training nearby walks into the frame. Without hesitation, she steps up and begins to gently correct his pose, adjusting his shoulders and guiding him on how to best display his muscles for the camera.

Anderson, looking surprised but receptive, listens and immediately incorporates her advice.

@espn She gave him advice ❤️👏 (via @Sebastian Anderson) #gymtok #lifttok #workout

The video of the spontaneous coaching session quickly went viral, with millions of viewers charmed by the sweet interaction. But the story didn't end there. The internet became obsessed with a single question: Who was this mysterious "gym grandma" with such an expert eye?

Online sleuths quickly tracked her down to a TikTok account, @mamatj__. And what they found there was astounding. A slideshow on her page reveals the woman, known as Mama TJ, is a former professional bodybuilder. The photos show her in her prime, competing on stage and, in one picture, proudly wearing a medal from the Ms. Olympia contest—the most prestigious competition in all of women’s bodybuilding.

Slideshow of Mama TJ competing in body-building competition TikTok | @mamatj__

The revelation turned a sweet moment into a legendary one, confirming what many viewers had already suspected. "Have a feeling she's an OG in the bodybuilding world," one commenter, @miss.herculean, wrote. Another user, @jaystrife_123, added, "I swear she used to be a professional bodybuilder in her youth and would have picked up more weights than most of us."





A female trainer helps a client at the gym Canva

The discovery only deepened the internet's admiration for Mama TJ. "Yo I need to get myself an awesome workout Asian grandma!" one person commented. Another, @colebrown77, perfectly summed up the beautiful lesson of the viral clip: "Just cause they can’t lift as much and get as big doesn’t mean they don’t have great knowledge to share."

What began as a sweet interaction with a "gym grandma" ended with the discovery of a Ms. Olympia competitor still sharing her craft. It was a perfect, unscripted moment that showed greatness doesn't always announce itself.

This article originally appeared earlier this year.