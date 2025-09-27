Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

An elderly woman interrupted his gym selfie. He was stunned to find out she was a bodybuilding legend.

When a bodybuilding legend offers you posing advice, you take it.

gym, bodybuilding, wholesome, viral video, TikTok, Instagram, Sebastian Anderson, Mama TJ, Ms. Olympia, ESPN

A man takes a selfie at the gym

Canva
By Adam Albright Hanna,
Adam Albright Hanna
See Full Bio
GOOD Staff
GOOD Staff
See Full Bio
Sep 27, 2025

A wholesome moment in a gym is capturing hearts across the internet, reminding everyone that wisdom can come from the most unexpected places. The video, originally shared by bodybuilder Sebastian Anderson and circulated by major outlets like ESPN, shows a simple interaction that turned out to be anything but.

The clip begins with a familiar scene: Anderson is in front of a mirror, phone set up to record as he flexes for a post-workout video. Suddenly, an older Asian woman who was training nearby walks into the frame. Without hesitation, she steps up and begins to gently correct his pose, adjusting his shoulders and guiding him on how to best display his muscles for the camera.

Anderson, looking surprised but receptive, listens and immediately incorporates her advice.

@espn

She gave him advice ❤️👏 (via @Sebastian Anderson) #gymtok #lifttok #workout

The video of the spontaneous coaching session quickly went viral, with millions of viewers charmed by the sweet interaction. But the story didn't end there. The internet became obsessed with a single question: Who was this mysterious "gym grandma" with such an expert eye?

Online sleuths quickly tracked her down to a TikTok account, @mamatj__. And what they found there was astounding. A slideshow on her page reveals the woman, known as Mama TJ, is a former professional bodybuilder. The photos show her in her prime, competing on stage and, in one picture, proudly wearing a medal from the Ms. Olympia contest—the most prestigious competition in all of women’s bodybuilding.

gym, bodybuilding, wholesome, viral video, TikTok, Instagram, Sebastian Anderson, Mama TJ, Ms. Olympia, ESPN Slideshow of Mama TJ competing in body-building competition TikTok | @mamatj__

The revelation turned a sweet moment into a legendary one, confirming what many viewers had already suspected. "Have a feeling she's an OG in the bodybuilding world," one commenter, @miss.herculean, wrote. Another user, @jaystrife_123, added, "I swear she used to be a professional bodybuilder in her youth and would have picked up more weights than most of us."


gym, bodybuilding, wholesome, viral video, TikTok, Instagram, Sebastian Anderson, Mama TJ, Ms. Olympia, ESPN A female trainer helps a client at the gymCanva

The discovery only deepened the internet's admiration for Mama TJ. "Yo I need to get myself an awesome workout Asian grandma!" one person commented. Another, @colebrown77, perfectly summed up the beautiful lesson of the viral clip: "Just cause they can’t lift as much and get as big doesn’t mean they don’t have great knowledge to share."

What began as a sweet interaction with a "gym grandma" ended with the discovery of a Ms. Olympia competitor still sharing her craft. It was a perfect, unscripted moment that showed greatness doesn't always announce itself.

This article originally appeared earlier this year.

bodybuildingespngyminstagrammama tjms. olympiasebastian andersontiktokviral videowholesomepast events

The Latest

workplace surveillance, spyware, employee rights, Reddit, tech support, IT, work culture, privacy, computer performance, viral story
Past Events

Her company spied on her with RAM-hogging software. Her 'uno reverse' was brilliant.

airplane etiquette, seat-swap, flying with kids, Mumsnet, travel debate, parenting, passenger rights, family travel, airline seats, viral post
Past Events

Mom thought her airplane seat-swap was brilliant—passengers strongly disagreed

gym, bodybuilding, wholesome, viral video, TikTok, Instagram, Sebastian Anderson, Mama TJ, Ms. Olympia, ESPN
Past Events

An elderly woman interrupted his gym selfie. He was stunned to find out she was a bodybuilding legend.

catherine o'hara, john candy, eulogy, friendship, speeches
Culture

Catherine O'Hara's tear-jerking eulogy for John Candy was a master class in honoring a friend

More For You

wedding, father-daughter dance, viral TikTok, chosen family, family dynamics, feel-good story, kindness, in-laws, emotional moment, marriage

A couple dances at their wedding

Canva

Her father refused to dance with her at her wedding. Her father-in-law's response was perfect.

For many brides, the father-daughter dance is one of the most anticipated moments of their wedding day—a cherished tradition symbolizing a lifetime of love and support. For bride Jess Anastasi (@jessanastasi_), that dream turned into a moment of acute pain, which was then transformed by an incredible act of love from an unexpected person.

In a now-viral TikTok video, Anastasi shared the emotional story. "I waited my whole life and was so excited to dance with my dad," she wrote. "Little did I know that my dad would refuse to dance with me. I was so heartbroken."

Keep ReadingShow less
preschool sweethearts, Amy Giberson, Justin Pounders, viral love story, dating app, meant to be, where are they now, St. Petersburg, PEOPLE magazine, serendipity

Two young children play outside

Canva

They met on a dating app. Their preschool class photo revealed an unbelievable secret.

Nearly a decade ago, the internet fell in love with a couple whose story felt like something straight out of a movie. Amy Giberson and Justin Pounders reconnected on a dating app as adults, only to discover their love story had actually begun 30 years earlier in a preschool classroom.

Their journey back to each other began when both found themselves single and living in their hometown of St. Petersburg, Florida. When Pounders came across Giberson’s profile on a dating site, he felt an immediate pull. "I saw her photo and for whatever reason, was instantly drawn to her," he told PEOPLE. "I can’t explain it, but I knew I had to get to know this girl."

Keep ReadingShow less
body language, first impressions, communication skills, nonverbal cues, charisma, confidence, social skills, eye contact, likability, self-improvement

A happy woman celebrates with a fist pump

Canva

Five simple body language shifts that can make you instantly more likable

Before you ever say a word, you’re already communicating. The way you stand, the gestures you make, and the expression on your face tell a story, and people begin reading it within seconds of meeting you. Some research suggests judgments about trustworthiness are formed in as little as a tenth of a second.

While you can’t control how others perceive you, you can influence it by being more intentional with your body language. Adopting a few key habits can help you appear more confident, open, and instantly more charming. Here are five to focus on.

Keep ReadingShow less
scam calls, Roy L. Baker Jr., TikTok, viral video, CIA fraud division, life hack, phone scams, humor, myroyvoice, where are they now

Man in a mask speaks on the phone

Canva

A scammer called the wrong guy. His perfect 'CIA' greeting is the ultimate shutdown.

In the relentless war against scam callers, one man provided the internet with the ultimate secret weapon: a perfectly delivered, completely fabricated CIA voicemail greeting. The classic viral video from TikToker Roy L. Baker Jr. (@1roy_jr) remains a masterclass in turning the tables on fraudsters.

The video, which Snopes reported was viewed more than 5 million times within 24 hours of being posted, begins with Baker receiving a call flagged as a “Spam Risk.” Instead of hanging up, he answers and unleashes his deep, commanding voice to deliver a flawless impersonation of an automated government message.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kimberly Fugate, identical quadruplets, surprise birth, multiple births, raising multiples, TODAY show, NICU, family life, where are they now, feel-good story

Mom cradles her new-born

Canva

42-yr-old thought she was having triplets. The doctor's four words in the delivery room changed everything.

More than a decade ago, Kimberly Fugate’s life changed in an instant, not just once, but twice. At 42 years old and already a mother to an 11-year-old, she was thrilled to be expecting triplets. But it was four words from her doctor in the delivery room on February 8, 2014, that turned a surprising pregnancy into a medical marvel.

As the delivery was underway, the doctor suddenly announced, "I have more feet."

Keep ReadingShow less
toxic workplace, bad boss, work culture, viral TikTok, Ben Askins, employee rights, empathy, corporate culture, work-life balance

Woman talks on phone after car accident

Canva

Boss’s reaction to employee hit by a car is so bad it’s almost satire

When an employee is involved in a serious accident, the standard workplace response is usually one of concern. But a recent story, shared by workplace commentator Ben Askins (@ben.askins) on TikTok, highlights a manager whose reaction was so shockingly devoid of empathy that it has left the internet stunned.

The incident was revealed through a series of text messages. The exchange begins with a manager asking a team about a missing employee named Stacey. “Where is Stacey? I haven’t seen her today and she isn’t responding to my messages,” they wrote.

Keep ReadingShow less
grief, parental loss, memorial, family, love, legacy, heartwarming, Instagram, viral story, mental health, coping with loss

A woman writes on a memorial wall

Canva

A woman framed her late father's final seven words. Their message is a lesson for us all.

When we lose a parent, we often cling to the final memories—a last conversation, a shared glance, or the last words they ever spoke. For Anna Harp, those final words from her father were a gift of profound peace, and she found a beautiful way to make them a permanent part of her family’s life.

In a moving video shared to her Instagram, @fairyontheprairie, Harp revealed a custom piece of art hanging above a doorway in her home. It’s a 3D-printed replica of a simple, handwritten note, preserving the last words her father ever wrote before he passed away.

Keep ReadingShow less
kindness, viral story, heartwarming, parenting, skateboarding, gender stereotypes, community, good news, breaking stereotypes, teenagers

Teens hang out at a skate park

Canva

Mom brings daughter to skate park dominated by teenage boys. A 15-year-old's words leave her speechless.

Some stories are so heartwarming they deserve to be told again and again. Years after it first went viral, a mother’s account of an unexpectedly kind encounter at a skate park continues to resonate, reminding us all to look past stereotypes and celebrate simple acts of decency.

The story was originally shared in a public post on X by Jeanean Thomas (@JeaneanThomas), a firefighter and mother, who wanted to thank a teenage boy she never got to meet in person. She began by describing the apprehension she and her young daughter felt upon arriving at a local skate park.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025